Friday, September 19, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Nahid: NCP won't join any alliance, to continue political activities independently

He has dismissed the prospect of collaborating with Jamaat in any movement

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP). Photo Bangla Tribune
Update : 19 Sep 2025, 09:28 PM

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has said the party will not join any alliance and will continue its political activities independently.

He also dismissed the prospect of collaborating with Jamaat in any movement.

Speaking on Friday morning at the party’s coordination meeting at the Shaheed Abu Sayeed International Convention Centre in Shahbagh, Dhaka, Nahid said: "Jamaat wants the PR system in both houses of parliament, while NCP is only in favor of PR in the upper house. However, our position is clear regarding the banning of Awami League’s allies, including the Jatiya Party.”

He said leaders and activists were instructed to prepare for the national and constituent assembly elections.

“Before the elections, the trial of those involved in genocide must be ensured. Resistance against Awami League has to be built in villages. The politics of fascism’s allies, including the Jatiya Party, must be banned. Our position against them is clear,” he added.

Nahid alleged that the government is releasing those accused in the July genocide, while terrorists are issuing threats and intimidation to NCP leaders. He further claimed that “some broker media are carrying out propaganda and smear campaigns against party leaders,” urging activists to remain vigilant.

Reaffirming the party’s stance against corruption, Nahid said: “Our position is zero tolerance. To raise awareness on this, we will work at the grassroots level across the country.”

He also announced that NCP will roll out its 24-point program, including a new constitution, at the upazila level nationwide, with details to be announced soon.

NCP’s central member secretary Akhtar Hossain, members of the convening committee, leaders of associate organizations, and coordinators of district, metropolitan, upazila, and thana committees attended the day-long coordination meeting.

Topics:

Jamaat-e-IslamiAwami League (AL)Nahid IslamNational Citizen Party
