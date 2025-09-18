Amir Khasru warns of political consequences for attempts to destabilize country

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Thursday warned that anyone trying to create instability in the country ahead of the upcoming national election with various demands must face political consequences.

“The country is now heading towards an election, and we have all made sacrifices together over the past 15 or 16 years for this. Whatever demands any party may have--that is their right--but those demands have no connection with the election process,” he said while talking to reporters after visiting the injured Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur.

The BNP leader said political parties can take their demands to the people and come to parliament with the people’s mandate to implement their proposals.

“But these demands are not linked to the election process. If anyone tries to create instability at this stage, they will have to pay a political price for it,” he added.

Khasru met Nur at his residence in the capital’s Rampura Mahanagar area and enquired about his treatment and health condition.

He said Nur is set to go to Singapore for advanced treatment as he received serious injuries.

The BNP leader said the people want a stable environment and everyone wishes to see Bangladesh gradually return to a democratic order where stability ensures the safety and security of people’s lives.

“What Nur said is true — the sooner we can have a democratic government through an election, one that has the people’s support and is politically strong, the better,” he said.

Khasru said the recent attack on Nur has shown that without an elected government, there is no accountability. “A government’s strength comes from the people. Without that, incidents like these will keep happening and may increase in the days ahead.”

He said restoring political stability in the country is only possible through an elected government backed by the people’s support.

Amir Khasru said the sooner the nation moves towards elections and restores a proper political atmosphere, the sooner the country will have an elected government supported by the people--one under which all state organs can be properly controlled under political authority.

“This is not possible without an elected government. Without it, untoward incidents will continue and instability will remain,” he added.

The BNP leader said there is clearly a crisis of accountability in the country, as there is no functioning parliament or elected government. “We cannot deny that a lack of accountability already exists, but blaming anyone will not help.”

Khasru said there is nothing wrong with demanding a proportional representation (PR) election system or other political reforms, as different parties have different ideologies, views and principles.

“We cannot expect all parties to be in full agreement, as each one has its own views. But any demand or political agenda must be pursued through democratic means. There is nothing wrong with making such demands. But those demands must be taken to the people; they have to be fulfilled through elections with the people’s mandate — and that is what democracy is,” he observed.

The BNP leader said those who believe in democracy must have faith in the people, and any party that wants to bring change in the future must go to the people, gain their mandate, come to parliament, engage in discussion and debate, and then pass laws.

“That is what democracy means, and people must believe in this process. If we do not, stability will not come to the country. It will only open the door for a defeated force, and we will create space for them,” he said.

On the night of August 29, a clash broke out in Bijoynagar between leaders and activists of the Jatiya Party and Gono Odhikar Parishad. Law enforcement later intervened to disperse both sides.

At least 50 people, including Nurul Haque Nur and the party’s General Secretary Rashed Khan, were injured during the incident.

Due to serious injuries, Nur was initially admitted to Islami Bank Central Hospital and later transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on the doctors’ advice. After 18 days of treatment, he returned home on Monday.