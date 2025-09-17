Ali Riaz: Experts propose four pathways to implement July Charter

National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Dr Ali Riaz said that experts have outlined four potential mechanisms for implementing the July Charter on Wednesday.

He made the remarks on Wednesday at noon during his opening speech at the first meeting of the third phase of discussions with political parties, held at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

Ali Riaz said the commission aims to implement the July Charter even before the extended timeframe of the third phase ends. "We believe it won’t take even a month. Hopefully, a resolution will be reached soon," he added.

He also mentioned that experts have advised seeking public legitimacy through a referendum on the charter on the day of the next national election.

As vice-chairman, Riaz noted that the commission’s chairman, who also serves as the chief adviser, is aware of all developments.

The chairman is set to attend the UN General Assembly on Sunday, and he will be briefed on the progress of the charter implementation before his departure.

The commission has already sent a final draft of the charter to political parties, including six proposed methods for its implementation.

Experts have recommended that issues related to the constitution be addressed via referendum and constitutional amendments.

Matters that can be resolved through ordinances should be promptly handled by the government.

Regarding political party involvement, Riaz said parties were asked to send two representatives for signing the Charter, and most have complied.

He expressed hope that the government will now take the necessary legal steps.

Previously, a seven-member National Consensus Commission was constituted on February 12 under the leadership of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The commission was initially mandated to submit its report within six months, with its tenure scheduled to conclude on August 15.

However, due to incomplete proceedings, the government extended the commission's tenure in two phases, first until September 15, and now further until October 15, to allow for the completion of its work.