Amir Khasru: BNP committed to inclusive Bangladesh

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Monday said the party is committed to building an inclusive Bangladesh, where no one is left behind due to religion, caste, personal identity, or physical limitation.

“We want a Bangladesh for all. There is no room for division based on religion, caste, or personal differences. Bangladeshi nationalism must be inclusive, not divisive,” he said.

Khasru made the comments while addressing a training programme organized by Bangladesh Pratibandhi Kalyan Samity at its office.

He said BNP’s politics goes beyond development, focusing on production-driven growth to ensure wealth creation and fair distribution.

“Investment is not just about money; it must be about people. Every citizen must be empowered and their skills enhanced to contribute to production, wealth creation, and fair distribution. The more a country produces, the more wealth it creates, and only when wealth is created can it be shared. Without production, there is nothing to distribute,” he said.

He added that all citizens must be engaged, empowered, and skilled to contribute to national production. “Through empowerment and skill-building, citizens generate production. From that production comes wealth, and as wealth grows, everyone benefits.”

Khasru underlined the importance of utilising Bangladesh’s demographic dividend fully. “If able citizens, including those physically challenged, are not empowered, the dividend will remain incomplete. To realise the full potential, everyone must be empowered.”

He said BNP aims to move beyond politics based on donations and charity by pursuing policies of empowerment. “Real change comes from empowering people so they can play their part in nation-building and economic development.”

The BNP leader also stressed that ageing people should not be considered a burden, and no one should be deemed incapable due to age or physical limitations.

“No one is truly disabled until completely cut off from work and society. Even at 60, 70, or 80, people can remain productive if engaged. Physical challenges or loss of eyesight do not mean inability. Everyone can and must be empowered, wherever their potential lies,” Khasru observed.

He recalled that former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia introduced policies to include and empower marginalized and physically challenged people. “The state must invest in capacity-building and adopt policies that ensure empowerment.”

Encouraging persons with disabilities to enter politics, he said: “We want you in politics. There should be no divisions. In BNP, people are valued for their abilities, not limitations. Your contribution cannot be represented by others; only you can best present your issues and solutions.”

“Bangladesh belongs to everyone. Our dream for the future is one shared vision for all citizens, not separate dreams for different groups,” Khasru added.

He said the party will continue to enhance the capacity and empowerment of persons with different abilities in building a new inclusive Bangladesh.

Referring to the political situation, he said the street movement phase is over and it is time to return the country’s ownership to the people. “Every political party must seek its mandate from the people. Without public support, any action risks undermining democracy.”