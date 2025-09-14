Sunday, September 14, 2025

Akhtar Hossain: The National Charter must be named the ‘July Charter’

He urged all parties to unite on this matter.

National Citizen Party Secretary Akhtar Hossain speaks to journalists at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 14 Sep 2025, 10:32 PM

Akhtar Hossain, secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has said that to preserve the memory of the martyrs and injured of July, the National Charter must be named the ‘July Charter’. He added that talks began as the ‘July Charter’ and the process to officially name it the National July Charter is ongoing and non-negotiable..

He made these comments while talking to journalists on Sunday evening after a meeting of the National Consensus Commission at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Akhtar said: “We do not want the July Charter to be reduced to a mere piece of paper. Strong unity among all political parties is essential in this regard. The chief adviser has spoken about holding a celebratory election, but we believe that without implementing the reforms, a grand festival of elections is not feasible.”

He emphasized that measures must be taken to ensure that no fascist structure or rise of fascism occurs. He added that all political parties must act sincerely to ensure the constitutional aspects of the July Charter are implemented sustainably.

Akhtar said that the provisions of the July Charter, which the government has already begun to implement, should be carried out correctly and expedited during the current government’s tenure.

The NCP leader added: “After so long, we do not want to be disappointed. Our expectation is that this will reach a proper conclusion. If necessary, we have requested the chief adviser to extend the commission’s time, and we hope the government will make a positive decision.”

He further noted that if consensus cannot be reached on the constitutional matters agreed upon in the July Charter, or if uncertainties are left that could be challenged in the future, sustainable implementation will not be possible.

He urged all parties to unite on this matter.

