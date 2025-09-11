20 injured in Chhatra Dal-Shibir clash over dominance in Barisal

Twenty people were injured on Thursday afternoon in a clash between Chhatra Shibir and Chhatra Dal activists at Muladi Government College in Barisal during a dispute over establishing dominance.

Both sides made contradictory allegations. Reports indicate that more than 20 people were hurt, including 15 Chhatra Shibir activists and five from Chhatra Dal. Six of the injured Shibir activists were admitted to Barisal Sher E Bangla Medical College Hospital, while the others received treatment at the Upazila Health Complex.

The injured Shibir activists said they were holding a preparatory meeting at the college for a program scheduled for September 23 when Chhatra Dal activists, led by the upazila convener, attacked them while chanting slogans.

However, Muladi Upazila Chhatra Dal Convener Mohiuddin Dhali denied the claim, alleging that Shibir activists attacked five local Chhatra Dal members to prevent them from entering the campus.

Eyewitnesses said BNP Vice-Chairman Advocate Zainul Abedin held an activists’ meeting at the party office near the college on Thursday morning, while Chhatra Dal activists staged a procession there. Meanwhile, Chhatra Shibir activists on the college campus shouted slogans against BNP leaders, which sparked the clash.

Muladi police station Officer-in-Charge Shafiqul Islam said the college was hosting the 11th class examination result announcement ceremony when some Chhatra Dal leaders became angry at the presence of Shibir activists on the stage, leading to the clash. He added that police quickly brought the situation under control and that, as of this report, no case has been filed.