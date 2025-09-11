Thursday, September 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

20 injured in Chhatra Dal-Shibir clash over dominance in Barisal

Both sides have made contradictory allegations

Activists of Chhatra Shibir and Chhatra Dal clash at Muladi Government College in Barisal, leaving 20 people injured during a confrontation over campus dominance on Thursday, September 11, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 11 Sep 2025, 09:36 PM

Twenty people were injured on Thursday afternoon in a clash between Chhatra Shibir and Chhatra Dal activists at Muladi Government College in Barisal during a dispute over establishing dominance.

Both sides made contradictory allegations. Reports indicate that more than 20 people were hurt, including 15 Chhatra Shibir activists and five from Chhatra Dal. Six of the injured Shibir activists were admitted to Barisal Sher E Bangla Medical College Hospital, while the others received treatment at the Upazila Health Complex.

The injured Shibir activists said they were holding a preparatory meeting at the college for a program scheduled for September 23 when Chhatra Dal activists, led by the upazila convener, attacked them while chanting slogans.

However, Muladi Upazila Chhatra Dal Convener Mohiuddin Dhali denied the claim, alleging that Shibir activists attacked five local Chhatra Dal members to prevent them from entering the campus.

Eyewitnesses said BNP Vice-Chairman Advocate Zainul Abedin held an activists’ meeting at the party office near the college on Thursday morning, while Chhatra Dal activists staged a procession there. Meanwhile, Chhatra Shibir activists on the college campus shouted slogans against BNP leaders, which sparked the clash.

Muladi police station Officer-in-Charge Shafiqul Islam said the college was hosting the 11th class examination result announcement ceremony when some Chhatra Dal leaders became angry at the presence of Shibir activists on the stage, leading to the clash. He added that police quickly brought the situation under control and that, as of this report, no case has been filed.

Topics:

BarisalChhatra DalChhatra Shibir
Read More

Jucsu polls conclude amid allegations of rigging and boycott

Jucsu polls: Shibir GS candidate blames Bagchas for sabotage attempt

Chhatra Dal panel boycotts Jucsu polls over irregularities

JU Chhatra Dal leaders accused of snatching journalist’s phone, deleting ballot box video

Shibir-backed panel takes early lead in Ducsu polls

DU assistant proctor ‘harassed’ at TSC amid Ducsu election tensions

Latest News

Jucsu elections: Results to be announced Friday

EC transfers 49 officials, reassigns senior positions

RMG workers removed from Kuril after 6hrs standoff

Novartis Bangladesh is Now Nevian Lifescience

‘Match should go on’: SC rejects plea to stop India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x