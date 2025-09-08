BNP leads in Dhaka-20 amid rising multi-party competition ahead of polls

Dhamrai upazila, part of Dhaka-20 parliamentary constituency, is buzzing with election activity. Four BNP leaders are already campaigning actively, while Jamaat, NCP, AB Party, and Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders are also reaching out to voters. Multiple potential BNP candidates have sparked internal disputes, while other parties aim to connect with voters seeking alternative leadership.

Of 12 parliamentary elections here, the BNP and the Awami League have each won five times, and the Jatiya Party twice.

BNP Candidates Speak

Tamiz Uddin, Dhamrai Upazila BNP President, said: “The BNP is election-focused and respects popular opinion. Over 17 years, many martyrs fell and enforced disappearances occurred. The BNP is always ready for elections and street movements if needed. We hope Dhamrai voters will give maximum support if the nomination is correct.”

Women’s Wing General Secretary Sultana Ahmed said: “For 17 years, people couldn’t vote freely. If elections are conducted properly, they will be able to vote independently. Dhamrai will support the BNP.”

District Jubo Dal President Yasin Ferdous Murad said: “I have been part of Chhatra Dal for over 30 years, connected with Shaheed Zia’s ideals. I will remain with ‘Dhaner Sheesh’ and do whatever is needed for its victory. Personal ambitions don’t matter—I follow party ideals and leadership. The people of Dhamrai have always supported the BNP; we are all with the party.”

Volunteer Party Convener Najmul Hasan Abhi said: “Dhamrai has historically been a nationalist BNP stronghold. Support for ‘Dhaner Sheesh’ is high. Even after 17 years out of the field, the people’s spontaneous support is visible. Our party is fully prepared for elections, and I believe the symbol will win by a wide margin.”

Calls for Unity

The activity of multiple leaders has caused divisions. Masud Al Shaheen, involved in BNP politics for nearly three decades, said: “With four streams in the Dhamrai BNP, grassroots members are confused. We demand that the high command resolve disputes and unify everyone, or the upcoming election could have consequences, even major conflicts.”

Jubo Dal worker Md Khokon Mia said: “Division and blame will harm the party; if not united, others will take advantage.”

Other Parties Campaigning

Candidates from the Jamaat, NCP, and AB Party are campaigning to convey messages of change. Since 5 August 2024, Jamaat’s Abdur Rauf, NCP’s Asadul Islam Mukul, Gono Odhikar Parishad’s Rubel, and AB Party’s Lt Col Helal Uddin Ahmad have participated in programs, public outreach, and miking, presenting pledges and calling for new opportunities.

Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Abdur Rauf said: “The people’s response gives hope. If we work properly, we will achieve good results. People will vote for Islam and help build a beautiful Islamic society.”

NCP’s Asadul Islam Mukul said: “We are visiting every village and market in Dhamrai to raise awareness about reforms and ensure accountability for Hasina’s rule. We want people to dream of a new Bangladesh and choose future leaders themselves.”

AB Party’s Lt Col Helal Uddin Ahmad said: “Our campaign has been ongoing for 4–5 months. People are eager for a third way, and new supporters are joining. We expect widespread response from Dhamrai.”

Voters’ Views

Ordinary voters note that new parties’ activity are high, but earning people’s trust is key. Al Mamun, a private-sector worker, said: “New parties lack widespread outreach, but if they make good promises and connect with people, they can do something positive.” Md Abdul Awal added, “We have seen various parties govern but not new parties. Their activities are limited. We want them to do good and expand efforts.”

Election History

In 12 national elections, the BNP and the Awami League have won five times each, and the Jatiya Party twice. From the first to the eighth parliament, Dhamrai was part of Dhaka-13: The Awami League’s Tajuddin Ahmad, Bangladesh’s wartime prime minister, won in 1973, the BNP’s Dewan Mohammad Idris in 1979, the Jatiya Party’s Khan Mohammad Israfil in 1986 and 1988, and the BNP’s Barrister Md Ziaur Rahman Khan consecutively in 1991, 1996 (6th & 7th), and 2001 (8th).

After 2008, Dhamrai became Dhaka-20. The Awami League’s Benazir Ahmed won in 2008, M.A. Malek in 2014, and Benazir Ahmed again in 2019 and 2024.