BNP leader Farroque urges govt to clear doubts over election

BNP Chairperson’s Advisory Council member Zainul Abedin Farroque on Monday urged the interim government to take active steps to dispel doubts over holding the national election in February.

“Who is creating doubts about whether the election will be held or not? Why are you just sitting idle? The government must look around itself. Don’t you know who are still sitting in different ministries? Can’t you see who is bringing out processions, who is creating mobs and plotting to foil the election? You should know,” he questioned.

Farroque, a former opposition chief whip in parliament, made the comment at a discussion organized by Bikoshito Foundation Bangladesh at the Jatiya Press Club.

He said Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus should not fear any individuals or quarters as he was made head of the interim government through a mass uprising and the sacrifices of many, including Abu Sayed, Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho and Wasim Akram.

“There is still fear and doubt about whether the national election will be held. It is the government’s responsibility to remove this uncertainty. Certain elements, sitting in Kolkata and even within the administration, are acting as secret agents and trying to foil the next election,” the BNP leader said.

Farroque demanded that the government immediately publish a list of the remnants of fascism and the secret agents, and keep them away from the election process.

“If that is done, the public will no longer have doubts,” he added.

He also alleged that conspiracies are being hatched from India to undermine the legacy of the July-August mass uprising, which he said was made possible with the full support of BNP and its acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

In an indirect reference to Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Farroque said some parties were resorting to political hypocrisy.

“Some are changing their political tone to oppose the election while still campaigning in religious spaces like mosques,” he said.

Citing an example from Mohammadpur, he said a mosque imam claimed to represent a group but was allegedly linked with Jamaat. “A young man in the audience challenged the imam’s position, saying you cannot campaign in mosques while at the same time spreading fear about the election. This double standard must stop.”

Turning to the Ducsu (Dhaka University Central Students’ Union) election, Farroque, a former Dhaka University student, called upon all students to take part in the vote scheduled for Tuesday.

“Even in the face of repression, BNP’s student wing, Chhatra Dal, has survived by holding onto the ideals of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman,” he said.

Farroque recalled seeing student leaders like Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee and Sultan Salauddin Tuku wounded on campus during past movements.

He said: “With courage in their hearts, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal is facing a tough test tomorrow (Tuesday), inspired by Ziaur Rahman’s ideals, Khaleda Zia’s uncompromising leadership, and under the guidance of Tarique Rahman.”

He urged Dhaka University students at all levels to keep faith in the nationalist spirit and elect the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal panel through a fair election. At the same time, he called upon the government to ensure that Tuesday’s Ducsu polls are held in a free, fair and peaceful manner.