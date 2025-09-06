Rashed: Nur has short-term memory loss, nose still bleeding

Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur, currently undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), is suffering from short-term memory loss, claimed the party’s General Secretary Rashed Khan on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Nur at the hospital in the afternoon, Rashed Khan said Nur is forgetting many small things. “Blood is still flowing from his nose. Although the government has assured treatment abroad, a section within the administration does not want his condition to improve.”

He alleged that Nur’s health may deteriorate further due to government negligence and politically motivated actions.

Rashed Khan also rejected allegations linking the Gono Odhikar Parishad to the recent vandalism and arson at the Jatiya Party's central office on Friday.

“We had no involvement in the incident. Attempts are being made to falsely implicate our leaders and activists, which is entirely politically driven,” he added.

Meanwhile, BNP senior leader Mirza Abbas, who also visited Nur at the hospital, said the attack on Nur seems intentional.

“The attack on Nur was brutal and clearly deliberate, not a random clash. His condition is serious, as he is still bleeding at times, and I fear internal injuries. A fair investigation must be carried out to find out who was behind it and why,” he said.

Abbas said although the government has said Nur will be sent abroad for treatment, it has not happened yet, which is frustrating.