Sunday, September 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

‘Awami League buried democracy by forming a one-party state in 1975’

Says BNP leader Hafizuddin

BNP Standing Committee member Major (Retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed Bir Bikram speaks at a doa mahfil and commemorative meeting marking the 16th death anniversary of former finance and planning minister M Saifur Rahman at the M Saifur Rahman Auditorium in Moulvibazar on Friday, September 5, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 Sep 2025, 08:10 PM

BNP Standing Committee member Major (retd) Hafizuddin Ahmed Bir Bikram on Friday said the Awami League, which claims to be a pro-liberation force, buried democracy by forming a one-party state in 1975.

He added that Ziaur Rahman, once described by the Awami League as an “obscure major,” later came to power and reopened the path to democracy.

Hafiz made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a Doa Mahfil and commemorative meeting marking the 16th death anniversary of former finance and planning minister, BNP standing committee senior member, and eminent economist M Saifur Rahman.

The event was held at the M Saifur Rahman Auditorium in Moulvibazar and organized by the M Saifur Rahman Memorial Council.

Recalling the Liberation War of 1971, Hafiz said when political leaders fled abroad to save their lives, no one stood for the people. “At that crucial moment, Ziaur Rahman, then deputy commander of the 8th East Bengal Regiment in Chittagong, declared rebellion and proclaimed Bangladesh’s independence.”

He observed that those who did not witness 1971 cannot truly understand the courage of the Bengali nation, especially young students and soldiers who risked their lives to achieve freedom.

Turning to contemporary politics, Hafiz said the nation is at a critical juncture. He claimed that after 17 years of BNP’s struggle, young students, youths, and guardians together took to the streets to end what he termed Hasina’s “mafia regime,” and that divine wrath forced Awami League leaders to flee the country.

Hafiz highlighted the BNP’s responsibilities ahead of the February election, expressing hope that the people’s favorite party would return to state power with popular support. He urged party leaders and activists to avoid the mistakes of the Awami League, such as corruption, money laundering, killings, and enforced disappearances, and to learn from them instead.

Paying tribute to M Saifur Rahman, Hafiz described him as the architect of the Jamuna Bridge, noting how he secured World Bank funding despite initial reluctance. He added that Rahman played a pivotal role in development across Sylhet and other regions, including promoting female education through the Food for Education program.

Topics:

BNPZiaur Rahman
Read More

Kader Siddique: People want Bangabandhu, not Hasina or Awami League

Rizvi: Awami League was born in laboratory of Indian intelligence agency

Rizvi: People in administration working to implement Hasina’s plan

Amir Khasru: Differences over reforms should be left to elected govt

Amir Khasru: Bangladesh sliding as democracy delayed after uprising

BNP dissolves Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad committee

Latest News

RU Chhatra Dal announces panel for Rucsu

Bangladesh’s August PMI records slower expansion rate

Daraz Bangladesh marks 10 years of e-commerce excellence with 9.9 Anniversary Mega Sale

Highway blockade in Brahmanbaria over constituency boundary dispute

Inflation dips to 8.29% in August

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x