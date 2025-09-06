‘Awami League buried democracy by forming a one-party state in 1975’

BNP Standing Committee member Major (retd) Hafizuddin Ahmed Bir Bikram on Friday said the Awami League, which claims to be a pro-liberation force, buried democracy by forming a one-party state in 1975.

He added that Ziaur Rahman, once described by the Awami League as an “obscure major,” later came to power and reopened the path to democracy.

Hafiz made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a Doa Mahfil and commemorative meeting marking the 16th death anniversary of former finance and planning minister, BNP standing committee senior member, and eminent economist M Saifur Rahman.

The event was held at the M Saifur Rahman Auditorium in Moulvibazar and organized by the M Saifur Rahman Memorial Council.

Recalling the Liberation War of 1971, Hafiz said when political leaders fled abroad to save their lives, no one stood for the people. “At that crucial moment, Ziaur Rahman, then deputy commander of the 8th East Bengal Regiment in Chittagong, declared rebellion and proclaimed Bangladesh’s independence.”

He observed that those who did not witness 1971 cannot truly understand the courage of the Bengali nation, especially young students and soldiers who risked their lives to achieve freedom.

Turning to contemporary politics, Hafiz said the nation is at a critical juncture. He claimed that after 17 years of BNP’s struggle, young students, youths, and guardians together took to the streets to end what he termed Hasina’s “mafia regime,” and that divine wrath forced Awami League leaders to flee the country.

Hafiz highlighted the BNP’s responsibilities ahead of the February election, expressing hope that the people’s favorite party would return to state power with popular support. He urged party leaders and activists to avoid the mistakes of the Awami League, such as corruption, money laundering, killings, and enforced disappearances, and to learn from them instead.

Paying tribute to M Saifur Rahman, Hafiz described him as the architect of the Jamuna Bridge, noting how he secured World Bank funding despite initial reluctance. He added that Rahman played a pivotal role in development across Sylhet and other regions, including promoting female education through the Food for Education program.