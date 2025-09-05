Saturday, September 06, 2025

8 Awami League leaders, activists, including ex-MP arrested by DB

Legal action is underway against the arrestees, says the police

Representational image of handcuffs. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 05 Sep 2025, 08:46 PM

DB Police arrested former Awami League lawmaker Saddam Hossain Pavel along with seven other leaders and activists of AL-affiliated bodies in Dhaka for allegedly planning and financing acts of sabotage, including surprise street processions.

The arrestees were--Saddam Hossain Pavel, 50, former MP of Nilphamari-3; Md Tanzil Hossain Abhi, 29, organizing secretary of Bauphal Upazila Chhatra League, Patuakhali; Md Anisur Rahman Hawlader, 43, general secretary of Surjomoni Union Jubo League, Bauphal; AKM Khorshed Alam, 65, founder president of Bauphal Upazila Chhatra League and now central general secretary of Bangabandhu Kalyan Parishad; Md Delwar Hossain Babul, 61, organizer of Ward-32 Awami League, Bangshal thana; Al Mamun Bhuiyan, 29, organizing secretary of Ward-1 Jubo League, Uttara East; Md Kaykobad Osmani, 53, executive member of central Awami Jubo League; and Md Anwar Hossain, 60, former president of Khitipara Union Awami League and former UP chairman, Louhajang, Munshiganj.

According to DB sources, Pavel was arrested around 10:50pm on Thursday in Mohammadpur by a team of the DB-Cyber Division.

On the same evening, Abhi and Anisur Rahman were picked up separately around 6pm in Manikdia under Sabujbagh thana.

Later that night, Khorshed Alam was arrested from Panthapath around 9:15pm.

Delwar Hossain Babul was caught in Nayabazar under Kotwali thana around 6:20pm, while Al Mamun Bhuiyan was arrested near the Police Club in Kotwali around 3pm.

Around 11:50pm, DB teams arrested Kaykobad Osmani from Malibagh Chowdhurypara under Rampura thana and Anwar Hossain from Kakrail under Ramna thana.

DC (Media) of DMP Talebur Rahman said that specific cases were pending against all of them in different police stations and they were allegedly trying to destabilize the country by creating panic through sudden processions and planned acts of violence in different parts of Dhaka.

“Legal action is underway against the arrestees”, he added.

