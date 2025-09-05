Saturday, September 06, 2025

Jatiya Party central office set on fire again at Bijoynagar

Earlier on August 30, Gono Odhikar Parishad activists set the Jatiya Party central office on fire

Miscreants attack, vandalize, and set fire to the Jatiya Party central office in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar, with police quickly bringing the situation under control on Friday, September 5, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 Sep 2025, 08:42 PM

The Jatiya Party (JaPa) central office in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar was once again targeted on Friday evening, as miscreants vandalized and set fire to the office.

Around 7:15pm, stones were thrown at the office. Earlier, at about 6:30pm, leaders and activists of the Gono Odhikar Parishad held a demonstration at Shahbagh intersection, burning tires to demand a ban on JaPa, before marching towards the office at Bijoynagar.

Ramna police station duty officer, Sub-Inspector (SI) Sajjad Hossain, told Bangla Tribune: “Suddenly, a few miscreants launched an attack on the Jatiya Party office. They vandalized some furniture inside and set fire. On receiving the report, police quickly arrived, extinguished the fire, and brought the situation under control.”

Eyewitnesses said that around 5:45pm, a group of people gathered in front of the office, carried out several rounds of attacks, and later attempted arson

A local shopkeeper said: “Suddenly, a few youths came shouting slogans, entered the office, and began vandalizing. I saw smoke rising soon after. They dispersed when police arrived.”

The area remains tense, and this is not the first time the office has faced such attacks.

Earlier on August 30, activists of Gono Odhikar Parishad set the Jatiya Party central office on fire.

