Nur’s health deteriorates; supporters urged to avoid crowding

Gono Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque Nur’s physical condition has slightly deteriorated, and doctors have advised keeping him in a completely quiet environment for the time being.

The information was shared in a Facebook post from Nur’s verified page on Friday (September 5). In the post, party leaders, activists, and well-wishers were requested not to crowd the hospital.

It said that Nur’s environment was being disrupted as many visitors were coming to see him, despite doctors stressing the need for complete quiet.

The post also urged: “We request party leaders, activists, and well-wishers—please do not crowd the hospital. Instead, pray for his recovery to Allah from wherever you are.”