Monday, September 01, 2025

BNP dissolves Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad committee

An 11-member preparatory committee has been formed to organize a new council

Logo of BNP. Photo: UNB
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 10:23 PM

BNP on Monday dissolved the convening committee of the Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad (Combined Professionals Council).

The announcement was made through a press release, signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

In the media release, Rizvi said the existing convening committee has been dissolved, and a new 11-member preparatory committee has been formed to organize the organization’s council within the next 90 days.

BNP Chairperson’s Advisory Council member Ismail Zabihullah has been made the convener of the new council preparatory committee.

The other members of the committee include Barrister Kayser Kamal, Professor Morshed Hasan Khan, Kader Gani Chowdhury, Shahrin Islam Tuhin, Zahirul Islam Shakil, Professor Abdus Salam, Professor Mostafiz, Zakir Hossain, Rafiqul Islam, and Moksedul Momenin Mithun.

On October 27, 2022, the BNP approved the convening committee of the Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad, making Professor AZM Zahid Hossain the convener and Kader Gani Chowdhury the member secretary of the organization.

BNP
