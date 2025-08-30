JCD condemns attack on Nur, others

Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has strongly condemned and protested the attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur and its other leaders and activists.

JCD President Rakibul Islam Rakib and General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir, in a statement on Friday night, demanded an immediate investigation into the incident.

JCD said several individuals, including Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur and General Secretary Rashed Khan, sustained serious injuries in an attack allegedly carried out by members of the Jatiya Party and law enforcement personnel in the Bijoynagar area of the capital on Friday.

It said that such an assault on frontline leaders of the anti-fascist struggle and allied forces of the mass uprising is unprecedented.

The release added that such conduct of law enforcers in the post-uprising period is absolutely unacceptable.