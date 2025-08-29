Iqbal Hasan Mahmud: BNP stands by parliamentary democracy

Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, a member of the Standing Committee, the highest policymaking forum of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was elected multiple times as a member of parliament from Sirajganj and served as state minister for Power in the BNP-led government from 2001 to 2006.

Recently, Dhaka Tribune’s Tanvir Hasan spoke with Tuku on a range of national issues.

Several parties are demanding a Constituent Assembly election before the national polls. What is your view?

Such demands are essentially attempts to obstruct the democratic path. We already have a constitution and a parliament. Parliament’s role is to resolve matters through discussion and decision-making. If constitutional reforms are needed, they must also come through parliament. BNP believes in parliamentary democracy and constitutional politics. If these issues are not taken to parliament, then what is its purpose? That is why we want to discuss them there and incorporate them into the constitution.

Some are demanding that the July Charter be placed above the constitution. Your comment?

Ayub Khan fell in 1969. At that time, we were also the age of today’s youth, so we understand their thinking. But the country already has a constitution, and the government is formed according to it. Even three of these people have served in government under this very constitution. Nothing can stand above the constitution. People may say such things at a young age, but I won’t comment further.

The election roadmap has already been announced. How is BNP preparing?

Whenever a fair election has taken place in this country, BNP has come to power. Our expectations remain high. Our biggest challenge is that the party has too many qualified candidates. Once the schedule is announced, we will begin the nomination process.

Will BNP contest the elections as part of an alliance?

The BNP committee has decided that those who were with us in the movement will also be with us in the elections. But it is too early to say anything definitive. A final decision will be made after the schedule is announced.

What will BNP’s strategy be to attract youth voters?

Our acting chairman has said: “Let the youths’ first vote be for the paddy sheaf.” We are working to secure youth support and have outlined a separate plan for them in our 31-point program. We hope the youth will support a progressive party like BNP.

Some parties are demanding a PR system in the upcoming polls. Thoughts?

Other than a handful of intellectuals and political leaders, few actually demand this. The general public has been accustomed to the current election system for 70–80 years. People want to see the candidate they vote for, not just the symbol. In Union Parishad elections, they often visit the chairman personally. The same applies to MPs. If voters don’t know their MP, they won’t accept it. Such demands are aimed at obstructing democracy and derailing the election. We have struggled against Hasina’s regime for 15–16 years for a fair election. These demands seem like a conspiracy to foil it.

There are signs of rising extremism in the country. Why?

Extremism tends to rise under such regimes, as our chairman has also said. Similar patterns occurred in the Middle East but were temporary. The same is happening in Bangladesh now, fueled by police and administrative dysfunction. The language used by some is shocking, but I don’t believe the new generation will accept it. For example, unrepeatable slogans are being shouted on the Dhaka University campus. In our time, we fought autocrats like Ayub Khan and Yahya Khan but never used such slogans.

Why are these slogans being raised?

Campuses today lack real politics. In our time, student politicians studied hard and gained intellectual control. The current generation lacks that.

Dhaka has turned chaotic — air and noise pollution, footpath encroachment, rising crime. If BNP comes to power, how will it address these issues?

After autocracy fell, Sheikh Hasina destroyed institutions from administration to police and looted massively. BNP is alert, and our acting chairman is addressing these challenges. Our 31-point program outlines a roadmap to repair the state. We hope to bring real change within five years of coming to power.

How will BNP tackle youth unemployment?

Our founder, martyred president Ziaur Rahman, had specific plans for youth employment in his 19-point program. We continue that vision in our 31-point program and will create opportunities for millions of unemployed youth.

How do you see future relations with Pakistan?

Many issues remain unresolved. Pakistan must return what it owes us, take back the Biharis, and officially apologize for the Liberation War genocide. Only then will our people accept reconciliation.

Some YouTubers claim fewer than 2,000 people were killed in the Liberation War. Your response?

On the night of March 25 alone, over 2,000 police were killed in Rajarbagh. I witnessed the aftermath. Such claims are deliberate distortions.

Myanmar is reportedly leasing corridors and seaports to foreign countries. Is this justifiable?

That is the role of a political government, not a caretaker regime. Decisions bypassing parliament are unacceptable.

If BNP comes to power, how will it balance relations with China, Pakistan, India, and the US?

We aim for friendship with all but will not accept domination. We especially want good relations with India without compromising national interests. Once a political government takes charge, current tensions with India will ease, and they will take steps to improve ties.