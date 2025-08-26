BNP suspends Fazlur Rahman for three months

BNP has suspended the position of its Chairperson’s Adviser Advocate Fazlur Rahman for three months in a letter issued on Tuesday.

Reacting to the development, Advocate Fazlur Rahman told Bangla Tribune: “I have not heard about this matter yet. Let the letter arrive first, then I will speak.”

According to the suspension letter issued on Tuesday, a show-cause notice had been served on him on August 24. Instead of submitting a written reply, he sought an extension of time. Following his request, the party granted him an additional 24 hours to respond. However, the reply he submitted on August 26 was deemed unsatisfactory.

The letter added that: “Nevertheless, considering your contribution to the Liberation War as a valiant freedom fighter, strict organizational action will not be taken. Instead, all your posts, including your primary party membership, are hereby suspended for three months by order.”

It also cautioned him to remain mindful while speaking in talk shows or on social media so that “the dignity of the country and the policies of the party are not undermined, and the religious sentiments of the people are not hurt.”

Earlier, Fazlur had submitted a four-page written reply on his personal pad, addressed to BNP Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. The party’s central office confirmed receiving the envelope containing his reply.

In the written statement, he said: “I have not done, nor will I ever do, anything—whether through speech or action—that harms my beloved party BNP. I have the utmost trust in the judgment and consideration of the Nationalist Party leadership. I hope I will get justice and will always remain obedient to any decision taken for the greater interest of the party.”