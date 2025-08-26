Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Salahuddin: BNP does not want any complication over election

hose who will boycott election with excuses will eliminate themselves from future politics, he says

BNPs Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 26 Aug 2025, 05:32 PM

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed on Tuesday said the party does not seek any complication over the upcoming election under the interim government.

Speaking to journalists at his residence at Gulshan, he said, “This government has been formed through everyone’s consensus, and after the reinstatement of the caretaker issue, it may be effective in the next election. The expectation is that the election will be held within the declared timeframe of this government; there is no scope to think otherwise.”

Salahuddin added, “If any party does not participate in the election, it is their political freedom. Those who boycott with excuses will eliminate themselves from future politics.”

He also said, “The election will be held one week before Ramadan in February, and there is no concern about this. However, one or two parties are trying to create confusion, which may be their strategy. We expect a fair election while maintaining national unity against fascism. This election will be a historic event in political history.”

On demands for proportional representation (PR) or a Constituent Assembly, he said, “The demand for PR or a Constituent Assembly is a political strategy, a statement to heat up the field. An electoral atmosphere prevails in the country, and whoever speaks against it will be eliminated.”

The BNP leader also said: “BNP has considered some issues of the July charter-pledge as irrational. An alternative proposal will be placed during the discussions of the Consensus Commission. Any issue that stands above the Constitution will not be acceptable. It is expected that through discussions, political parties will reach a position.”

He added, “The constitutional reforms we want to bring for reform will be possible on the basis of consensus. If the provisions are enforced today, some issues may become contradictory. The provisions can be implemented after the parliamentary election.”

Topics:

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)Salahuddin AhmedBangladesh election
Read More

Moyeen Khan: People eagerly waiting to vote in February election

Protesters demand expulsion, arrest of BNP adviser Fazlur Rahman

Moyeen Khan: BNP won’t allow undemocratic system in Bangladesh

Ataullah demands Rumeen Farhana held accountable for violence at EC

Salahuddin: Election schedule in December, no polls under PR system

Jahangir: All weapons to be recovered before election

Latest News

DORP urges govt to keep tobacco firms out of the law amendment process

Govt approves proposal for reducing timeframe in textbook procurement process

471 candidates in final list of DUCSU election

JU researchers unveil ‘Liquid-Tree’ to clean urban air

Buet-led student protest blocks Shahbagh over recruitment reforms

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x