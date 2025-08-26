Salahuddin: BNP does not want any complication over election

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed on Tuesday said the party does not seek any complication over the upcoming election under the interim government.

Speaking to journalists at his residence at Gulshan, he said, “This government has been formed through everyone’s consensus, and after the reinstatement of the caretaker issue, it may be effective in the next election. The expectation is that the election will be held within the declared timeframe of this government; there is no scope to think otherwise.”

Salahuddin added, “If any party does not participate in the election, it is their political freedom. Those who boycott with excuses will eliminate themselves from future politics.”

He also said, “The election will be held one week before Ramadan in February, and there is no concern about this. However, one or two parties are trying to create confusion, which may be their strategy. We expect a fair election while maintaining national unity against fascism. This election will be a historic event in political history.”

On demands for proportional representation (PR) or a Constituent Assembly, he said, “The demand for PR or a Constituent Assembly is a political strategy, a statement to heat up the field. An electoral atmosphere prevails in the country, and whoever speaks against it will be eliminated.”

The BNP leader also said: “BNP has considered some issues of the July charter-pledge as irrational. An alternative proposal will be placed during the discussions of the Consensus Commission. Any issue that stands above the Constitution will not be acceptable. It is expected that through discussions, political parties will reach a position.”

He added, “The constitutional reforms we want to bring for reform will be possible on the basis of consensus. If the provisions are enforced today, some issues may become contradictory. The provisions can be implemented after the parliamentary election.”