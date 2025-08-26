Ducsu returning officer warns candidates against misconduct, disrespect during campaigns

Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election Returning Officer Kazi Maruful Haque has warned candidates that any misconduct towards teachers or staff engaged in polls duties will not be tolerated. Such behaviour, he said, could even lead to expulsion from the university.

He made the comments on Tuesday after a meeting with all VP, GS, and AGS candidates, along with the election commission at the Senate building.

“To ensure a fair Ducsu election, our teachers, officials, and staff are working tirelessly. No one should behave improperly towards them,” Maruful Haque said.

He further stressed that Ducsu is an extracurricular activity, adding" “Our primary responsibility is our studies. Election campaigns must not disrupt academic work, research, or seminars. This will be strictly monitored. Because of the July movement, we are able to gather here today. No candidate is permitted to make sarcastic or disrespectful remarks about the July movement during campaigning.”

The returning officer also underscored the importance of national values, saying: “The Liberation War, sovereignty, and the interests of our country come first. Any candidate who disrespects the Liberation War during campaigning will face action. This is non-negotiable, and legal penalties will follow such behaviour.”