Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Ducsu returning officer warns candidates against misconduct, disrespect during campaigns

Such behaviour, he said, could even lead to expulsion from the university

File image of Ducsu. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 26 Aug 2025, 04:03 PM

Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election Returning Officer Kazi Maruful Haque has warned candidates that any misconduct towards teachers or staff engaged in polls duties will not be tolerated. Such behaviour, he said, could even lead to expulsion from the university.

He made the comments on Tuesday after a meeting with all VP, GS, and AGS candidates, along with the election commission at the Senate building.

“To ensure a fair Ducsu election, our teachers, officials, and staff are working tirelessly. No one should behave improperly towards them,” Maruful Haque said.

He further stressed that Ducsu is an extracurricular activity, adding" “Our primary responsibility is our studies. Election campaigns must not disrupt academic work, research, or seminars. This will be strictly monitored. Because of the July movement, we are able to gather here today. No candidate is permitted to make sarcastic or disrespectful remarks about the July movement during campaigning.”

The returning officer also underscored the importance of national values, saying: “The Liberation War, sovereignty, and the interests of our country come first. Any candidate who disrespects the Liberation War during campaigning will face action. This is non-negotiable, and legal penalties will follow such behaviour.”

 

Topics:

Ducsu ElectionDhaka University (DU)
Read More

Ducsu polls: Army to be deployed as striking force

5 visually impaired students contests Ducsu

'Shaheed Jagat-Jyoti Brigade' formed for Jagannath hall polls

Ducsu election campaign to officially begin Tuesday

DU female students face unequal dormitory rules as VP candidate stays overnight

Ducsu election: 21 step down, Zulias Cizar recommended for exclusion

Latest News

Another aide of ex-DSCC mayor Taposh held in July Uprising case

Jucsu elections: Misinformation, bot attacks, cyberbullying target candidates

Seizure list witnesses testify in 3 cases against Hasina over Rajuk plot scam

56th BGB-BSF DG-Level Border Conference Begins in Dhaka

CJ administers oath to 25 new HC judges

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x