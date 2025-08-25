Monday, August 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

BNP leader Fazlur Rahman alleges threats to his life

'I am not afraid of death, but an untimely death is shameful for anyone,' says Fazlur Rahman

File Image of member of BNP Chairperson’s Advisory Council, Fazlur rahman, Photo: Collected
Update : 25 Aug 2025, 09:57 PM

BNP Chairperson’s Adviser Fazlur Rahman has claimed that a faction opposed to Bangladesh’s independence is threatening to kill him.

He made the allegation during a press conference on Monday afternoon at the Law Reporters’ Forum office in the Supreme Court Annex Building.

Fazlur Rahman said: “I am receiving threats to my life. A few people have stationed themselves in front of my rented house in Segunbagicha. I want to inform the nation that my life is now in grave danger.”

Recently, some people protested in front of his house demanding his arrest following what they called his “controversial” remarks about the July mass uprising. The previous day, a demonstration took place in his area in Kishoreganj. Protesters even burned his effigy at Dhaka University, led by activists of the Bangladesh Democratic Students’ League.

Lawyer Fazlur Rahman added: “I do not know who the people gathered outside my house are. I have heard they are connected to a student organization, but not the BNP. Since morning, seven to eight people have been chanting slogans—‘Arrest Fazlu, kill him.’”

He claimed: “They call me ‘Fazlu Pagla’ (Fazlu the Mad). This name was first spread by Jamaat-e-Islami, and later promoted by their affiliated YouTubers. Recently, some YouTubers have even publicly said I must be killed.”

Asked if he is receiving support from his party, he said: “Of course my party will stand by me. I, along with my family, am under threat, and informing the party about this is natural.”

He added: “I am not afraid of death, but an untimely death is shameful for anyone. Anti-independence forces at home and abroad are campaigning against me on social media, inciting violence. One Jamaat-aligned YouTuber even said I should be slaughtered.”

On whether he would take legal action, he said: “I will not file any case or GD (general diary).”

Earlier, on a talk show, he said: “The Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir were involved in the August 5 incident. Yet some people are trying to hide their involvement.”

In response, the BNP sent him a notice seeking an explanation. He commented: “If the party wishes, it can issue a show-cause notice. This is a normal process in a political party.”

At the press conference, he also mentioned that when the situation outside his house became tense, his wife informed the police, and the law enforcers quickly stepped in to strengthen security. He thanked the police and army personnel for their prompt response. 

Topics:

BNPAllegation
Read More

BNP standing committee meeting on Monday night

26 parties submit opinions after reviewing July Charter

Clashes erupt between BNP, NCP during EC constituency hearing

Salahuddin: Election schedule in December, no polls under PR system

Fakhrul: State inequalities can’t be fixed overnight

Mirza Fakhrul discharged from hospital

Latest News

Candidate list for Jucsu election published, 20 to contest VP post

25 judges appointed to High Court Division

Ducsu election campaign to officially begin Tuesday

Govt clamps down on air ticket racket

DU female students face unequal dormitory rules as VP candidate stays overnight

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x