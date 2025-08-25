BNP leader Fazlur Rahman alleges threats to his life

BNP Chairperson’s Adviser Fazlur Rahman has claimed that a faction opposed to Bangladesh’s independence is threatening to kill him.

He made the allegation during a press conference on Monday afternoon at the Law Reporters’ Forum office in the Supreme Court Annex Building.

Fazlur Rahman said: “I am receiving threats to my life. A few people have stationed themselves in front of my rented house in Segunbagicha. I want to inform the nation that my life is now in grave danger.”

Recently, some people protested in front of his house demanding his arrest following what they called his “controversial” remarks about the July mass uprising. The previous day, a demonstration took place in his area in Kishoreganj. Protesters even burned his effigy at Dhaka University, led by activists of the Bangladesh Democratic Students’ League.

Lawyer Fazlur Rahman added: “I do not know who the people gathered outside my house are. I have heard they are connected to a student organization, but not the BNP. Since morning, seven to eight people have been chanting slogans—‘Arrest Fazlu, kill him.’”

He claimed: “They call me ‘Fazlu Pagla’ (Fazlu the Mad). This name was first spread by Jamaat-e-Islami, and later promoted by their affiliated YouTubers. Recently, some YouTubers have even publicly said I must be killed.”

Asked if he is receiving support from his party, he said: “Of course my party will stand by me. I, along with my family, am under threat, and informing the party about this is natural.”

He added: “I am not afraid of death, but an untimely death is shameful for anyone. Anti-independence forces at home and abroad are campaigning against me on social media, inciting violence. One Jamaat-aligned YouTuber even said I should be slaughtered.”

On whether he would take legal action, he said: “I will not file any case or GD (general diary).”

Earlier, on a talk show, he said: “The Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir were involved in the August 5 incident. Yet some people are trying to hide their involvement.”

In response, the BNP sent him a notice seeking an explanation. He commented: “If the party wishes, it can issue a show-cause notice. This is a normal process in a political party.”

At the press conference, he also mentioned that when the situation outside his house became tense, his wife informed the police, and the law enforcers quickly stepped in to strengthen security. He thanked the police and army personnel for their prompt response.