Moyeen Khan: BNP won’t allow undemocratic system in Bangladesh

Moyeen Khan claimed the Awami League’s 15-year rule failed to bring real development

BNP Standing Committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan on August 24, 2025 at the 15th founding anniversary of the Jatiyatabdi Motor Chalak Dal at the Institution of Diploma Engineers in the capital. Photo: UNB
Update : 24 Aug 2025, 09:44 PM

BNP Standing Committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan on Sunday urged all to work for restoring the democratic system in the country, reminding that their party will not allow any undemocratic system.

“We need to bring back the democratic system to govern the country. After 1975, shaheed president Ziaur Rahman restored multiparty democracy in Bangladesh. Following the fall of dictator Ershad, Begum Khaleda Zia revived parliamentary democracy. For the past 15 years, Tarique Rahman has been giving various guidelines and programs to bring back democracy,” he said.

He made the comments while addressing the 15th founding anniversary of the Jatiyatabdi Motor Chalak Dal at the Institution of Diploma Engineers in the capital.

Moyeen Khan alleged that the system under which the Awami League had run the country for the last 15 years could not bring about real development.

“We do not believe in a one-party system because we practice people’s politics, working for public welfare and the country’s development. A democratic system is one where accountability exists,” he added.

Drawing a similarity with traffic rules, he said: “Just as a driver cannot operate a vehicle however they wish on the road and those in power cannot run the country as they want.”

Moyeen Khan said the previous government’s arbitrary actions led to its downfall. “They were forced to flee the country, as students and people took to the streets.”

