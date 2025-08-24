26 parties submit opinions after reviewing July Charter

A total of 26 political parties, so far, have submitted their opinions to the National Consensus Commission after reviewing the July Charter.

According to the National Consensus Commission, Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Nagorik Oikko became the 25th and 26th parties to submit their views to the commission till 1pm on Sunday.

Earlier, on the night of August 16, a revised draft was sent to the political parties after the previous version was found to contain some errors.

Most recently, on August 20, the commission extended the deadline for submitting opinions on the draft until 3pm on August 22.

Following that, on August 22, 24 political parties submitted their feedback.

These parties are-- Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), National Citizen Party (NCP), Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Khelafat Majlis, Amar Bangladesh (AB) PartyNationalist Democratic Movement (NDM), Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Revolutionary Workers Party of Bangladesh, Jatiyatabadi Somomona Jote, 12-party alliance, Amjanatar Dal, Gono Forum, Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BaSaD), Jatiya Gonofront, Socialist Party of Bangladesh (Marxist), Ganosamhati Andolan, Bangladesh Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Bangladesh JaSaD), Bangladesh Labour Party, Zaker Party, Bhasani Janashakti Party, Bangladesh Nezame Islam Party and the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB).

The four political parties that have not yet submitted their opinions regarding the "July National Charter, 2025" are-- Gono Odhikar Parishad (GOP), Rastro Songskar Andolon (State Reform Movement), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh and Islami Oikya Jote.