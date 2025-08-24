Clashes erupt between BNP, NCP during EC constituency hearing

The first day of hearings at the Election Commission (EC) over parliamentary constituency demarcation descended into chaos, with clashes breaking out between leaders and activists of the BNP and the NCP.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin and other commissioners were present when scuffles and physical altercations erupted during Sunday’s session.

The hearing began at 12pm at the Election Commission building.

Following the publication of the draft boundary for Brahmanbaria-2 and 3 constituencies, multiple petitions, both in favour and against, were submitted to the commission. Applicants from both sides attended the hearing.

At one stage, followers of BNP’s Assistant International Affairs Secretary and former MP Barrister Rumeen Farhana and activists of the NCP began exchanging heated words, pushing, and fighting.

Election Commission officials eventually brought the situation under control. Later, the EC secretary concluded the hearing for Brahmanbaria-2 and 3 and requested all participants to leave the hearing room.

In a video shown by Ataullah, a National Citizen Party (NCP) leader, Rumeen Farhana was seen standing at the front of the stage while Ataullah was lying on the ground behind her, being punched and kicked by several individuals.

During the hearing, Barrister Rumeen Farhana argued in favour of the draft published by the EC, while several others presented arguments against it.

Speaking to journalists, Ataullah, joint chief organizer of the NCP on behalf of Brahmanbaria-3, alleged: “During the hearing, Rumeen Farhana presented her arguments. But when I attempted to present mine, she pushed me to the ground and took control of the stage. Later, her activists began kicking me like a football. They tore my panjabi and injured my hand.”

After the hearing, around 2pm, Barrister Rumeen Farhana told reporters: “The issue is that he (Ataullah) is not a familiar face. I don’t know whether he came from the NCP or Jamaat.”

She added: “But he was the first, a man in a white panjabi, who pushed me. Then, of course, my people would not sit idle. I am a woman. And when my people were beaten up later, they also responded. It’s simple.”

When asked about the beating of NCP activists, she replied: “We did not see whether they were NCP-Jamaat members or thugs.”

Election Commission Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed was unable to stop the clashes despite attempts.