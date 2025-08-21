Fakhrul warns of conspiracy to erase 1971 memory

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called on all citizens to unite against attempts to erase the memory of the 1971 Liberation War.

Speaking at a Janmashtami greeting program on Thursday, he said, “Today, I want to remember the martyrs of the 1971 liberation war. That year gave me an independent country, a territory, and an identity. Just as July–August 1971 was true, so was the nine-month liberation war. We must unite to protect this legacy.”

He also warned against rising extremism, saying, “If it takes root, the soul and existence of Bangladesh will not be protected. No one should engage in divisive politics. To protect and sustain Bangladesh, we must all work together.”

Fakhrul criticized the ruling Awami League, alleging looting of national resources and destruction of democratic structures. He claimed, “Nearly Tk 44 lakh crore has been sent abroad. The country’s economy is in a dire state.”

He called for unity in building a secular “rainbow state” — the vision of BNP and acting chairman Tarique Rahman — for the “Bangladesh of the future.”

Advocate Subrata Chowdhury of Gonoforum said, “No force or conspirator will be allowed to disrupt the election scheduled for next February. Tarique Rahman’s 31-point plan is our national charter to build the Bangladesh of the future.”

The program was held at the Engineers’ Institution auditorium in Ramna and attended by BNP leaders, members of the Hindu community, and religious figures. Tarique Rahman joined virtually from London.