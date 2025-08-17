Anee: No alternative to elected govt to restore normal political atmosphere

BNP Joint Secretary General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee on Sunday stressed the need for an elected government to restore a normal political atmosphere in the country.

He made the remark as the chief guest while inaugurating a primary membership drive and renewal campaign at the Bashir Vila hall room at the Collectorate in Lakshmipur municipality on Sunday evening.

“There is no alternative to an elected government, as a government established by the people strengthens the foundation of democracy,” he said.

“Some quarters are trying in various ways to obstruct the election process,” Anee alleged, saying that the public is now election-oriented and determined to establish a people's government to further strengthen the foundation of democracy.

He added that political reforms will continue in order to expedite the trial of Sheikh Hasina in the country.