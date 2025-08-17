Monday, August 18, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Nazrul: BNP sees no law and order problem ahead of election

He said his party would work to ensure that its members, leaders, activists, supporters and well-wishers take part in the vote peacefully and with enthusiasm

BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan. Photo: UNB
Update : 17 Aug 2025, 10:32 PM

BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said on Sunday that his party does not see any possibility of deteriorating law and order during the upcoming national election as political parties would play a positive role in maintaining the electoral atmosphere.

“Other contesting political parties have a responsibility during the election. We must also ensure that the law and order situation does not worsen. I believe that we and other political parties participating in the election share the same mindset. So, we do not see any possibility of deteriorating law and order,” he told reporters after leading a BNP delegation in a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasiruddin at the city’s Nirbachan Bhaban.

He said his party would make an effort so that its members, leaders, activists, supporters and well-wishers take part in the vote peacefully and with enthusiasm.

Nazrul Islam Khan said the Election Commission (EC) is taking proper preparations for the polls, but they still have some concerns regarding law and order.

“They believe, and we also agree, that the police’s role in the country has become relatively weak. The previous government had used them in such a way that they themselves felt embarrassed about their past actions, which has contributed to this weakness. But efforts are underway to overcome it. Since the elections are still a few months away, improvements can be expected within this period,” he said.

Noting that the army is now assisting in maintaining law and order, he said the EC informed them that, if necessary, additional military personnel would be deployed during the election.

“We know that if the EC makes such a request, the government must comply. So, the Commission does not see much cause for concern in this regard,” he added.

On the Representation of the People Order (RPO), he said: “I do not see any major problem with it. If the EC seeks our opinion, we will discuss within the party forum and provide our views.”

