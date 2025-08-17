Tarique urges people to unite for democracy, fair election

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman called upon all to unite for democracy and fair elections to restore people’s ownership of Bangladesh by establishing an accountable government.

Speaking virtually at a views-exchange meeting with writers and poets, he also said BNP’s goal is to ensure that Bangladesh never turns into a haven for extremism or fundamentalism.

“If we want to establish the truth that the ownership of this country belongs only to its citizens, then we must all unite to ensure democracy, freedom of speech and a free, fair and neutral election,” Tarique said.

In other words, he said, it is essential to build an accountable system in the country through a government elected by the people’s votes.

“If we can achieve this, then the rights our respected poets and writers have spoken about—freedom of writing, freedom of expression, the right to express differences of opinion and the right to criticism—can truly be established,” the BNP leader said.

He pointed out that an accountable government and state system can only be established by protecting people’s voting rights.

Tarique said the time has come to repay the blood debt of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty of the country. “As a grateful son of this land, I wish that the echo of unity will resound in all our voices in this beautiful gathering.”

The BNP leader also sought the cooperation of all, including writers and intellectuals, in building the Bangladesh its people have long desired. The BNP Media Cell organised the programs titled The Role and Duties of Poets and Writers in the Transition to Democracy at the National Press Club.

Tarique said his party’s ideological position is also the same as that of the writers and poets when it comes to the independence, sovereignty and democracy of the country. “Like you, we are also committed to preventing the return of autocracy, which the people of Bangladesh drove out some days ago,” he said.

Referring to some speakers’ concern about the possible rise of extremism, the BNP leader said: “I would also like to say the same—that it is our expectation and our goal that this country must never turn into a den of extremism or fundamentalism.”

Tarique said BNP’s political ideology may differ from that of the writers and poets who joined the event, but that should not be seen as a problem. “What truly matters is our common and unwavering faith in the sovereignty of the country.”

He said human civilisation owes much to writers and poets as they have always portrayed the pains and joys of the people through their creative works.

The BNP leader said writers and poets express the feelings that ordinary people cannot voice.

He said writers and creative minds have inspired people for generations to realise their rights, raise their voices and wage movements through their works.

During mass movements, Tarique said the writers inspired people to speak out against despotic regimes by expressing their patriotism.

Addressing the program, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed praised the role of writers and poets in different rights movements and in the struggles against autocratic regimes in 1990 and 2024. He urged writers, poets and intellectuals to act as a pressure group to ensure freedom of expression in Bangladesh.

Tarique said poets and writers, generation after generation, raised their work to such a high standard that, at times, their personal identity became almost the same as the identity of the country and the nation.

He cited William Shakespeare and William Wordsworth as examples who became names synonymous with English literature rather than just individuals.

“In the same way, we can say that rebellious poets like Kazi Nazrul Islam and Rabindranath Tagore have become an inseparable part of the identity of this subcontinent,” the BNP leader added.

A number of writers and poets, under the banner of Jatiya Kabita Parishad, attended the program and spoke about their freedom to write and express their opinions freely.

On behalf of the Jatiya Kabita Parishad, they also put forward some demands to ensure freedom of speech.

The program began with the national anthem, followed by a one-minute silence to pay respect to those who sacrificed their lives in the Liberation War of 1971 and during the student and public uprising of 2024.