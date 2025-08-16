‘Dr Yunus' fate could be worse than Hasina’s if February polls not held'

Kader Siddiqui, founder of the Krishak Sramik Janata League, has warned that failing to hold elections in February could have consequences for Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus far graver than for ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

“I respected Professor Yunus, but if elections are not held in February, your fate will be ten times worse than Sheikh Hasina’s,” he said at a Makrai Day gathering of Kaderia Bahini freedom fighters on Saturday.

He condemned attacks on Bangladesh’s heritage, saying, “Defiling Bangabandhu is defiling the nation, independence, and Bangladesh itself. We demand justice.”

Addressing Nahid Islam, Siddiqui said, “If Bangabandhu is not the Father of the Nation, then who is your father? Think carefully before you speak.”

He expressed support for the Anti-discrimination Movement, emphasizing that Sheikh Hasina’s removal occurred by Allah’s will, not anyone’s intent. “Her fall happened because the people took to the streets, not by your wishes. However, if you attempt any wrongdoing against Sheikh Hasina, I, Kader Siddiqui, will fight against it while I am alive.”

He added: “Let her (Hasina) be judged according to the law and punished if necessary—I will bear the responsibility. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sheikh Hasina are not the same. As long as Bangladesh exists, Joy Bangla will endure.”

“If anyone tries wrongdoing against her, I will fight it while I am alive,” he added.

He also called for freedom fighter allowances to be raised, saying, “We do not seek charity; we seek recognition. War is immensely difficult. I fear only Allah and His Messenger, not authorities.”