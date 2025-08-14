NCP to form 50-member advisory council

The National Citizen Party (NCP) is forming a 50-member advisory council, with a list of potential candidates prepared and set to be announced soon.

Party sources said on Thursday that only individuals with clean reputations and free from controversy were being considered. The council will include professionals such as teachers, doctors, economists, and media figures, and will serve in an advisory role without policy-making or executive authority.

A search committee was formed on May 16 was led by Senior Joint Convener Samanta Sharmin, with members Dr Tajnuva Jabin, Sultan Mohammad Zakaria, Dr Atik Mujahid, Khaled Saifullah, Arpita Shyama Deb, Mir Arshadul Haque, Alauddin Mohammad, Moshfikur Rahman Johan, Khan Muhammad Mursalin, Maulana Sanaullah Khan, and Dilshana Parul.

Joint Chief Coordinator Khan Muhammad Mursalin told Bangla Tribune that the names of 20–25 members have almost been finalised.