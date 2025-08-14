Asif: Advisers eyeing politics after poll schedule should resign

LGRD Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan on Thursday said advisers who intend to join politics after the announcement of the election schedule should step down.

“No one of us, including me and the advisers who wish to engage in politics in the future, should be part of the electioneering government. Otherwise, the election will be questioned,” he told reporters at the Secretariat.

Asked if he would resign, Asif said no decision had been made yet, and the final decision would come from the government.

Pressed further, he said: “It could largely be said like that.” In response to another question, he said it was still undecided whether he would contest the polls or join the NCP. On allegations of extortion, he dismissed them as “baseless and politically motivated” and said they were under investigation.