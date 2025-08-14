Uncertainty surrounds JCD ahead of Ducsu election

The Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) and hall union elections are fast approaching. According to the schedule announced by the university administration, voting will take place on September 9. Candidate nomination forms began being distributed on Tuesday, August 12, and the process will continue until August 18. However, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s student wing, Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), has yet to announce its panel or election strategy, leaving its position uncertain.

A source from the organization told reporters that Chhatra Dal is closely monitoring the overall electoral situation on the Dhaka University campus. They allege that several administrative measures are questionable and biased, which could hinder the conduct of a free and fair election. In particular, the recent movement and unrest surrounding hall committee formation have raised serious doubts within Chhatra Dal. According to the party’s leaders, the current environment is not suitable for Ducsu and hall union elections. They fear the administration could partially or fully influence the electoral process, undermining genuine student representation and reducing the election to a mere formality.

Historically, the last Ducsu election before 2019 was held in 1990, when Chhatra Dal-backed candidates won all positions, including vice president (VP) and general secretary (GS). The 2019 Ducsu election, held after a 28-year hiatus, saw Chhatra Dal announce a full panel, including VP and GS. However, allegations of widespread irregularities, polling station occupation, and advance voting forced them to boycott the election by noon. In many halls, they were unable to field a full panel, particularly in women’s halls, where no candidates were presented. Following the election, their leaders and activists faced repeated attacks and harassment by Chhatra League, effectively sidelining the organization from campus. Since August 5, 2024, Chhatra Dal has been gradually reactivating its presence at Dhaka University.

Internally, divisions have emerged within Chhatra Dal regarding candidates. Senior leaders argue that experienced and well-known faces should contest to effectively counter rival organizations, while junior and regular students insist that only regular students can gain voters’ trust. This conflict has further delayed panel announcements. A Chhatra Dal leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “We do not know which session’s students will be nominated or who the candidates will be. We cannot start posting posters, distributing leaflets, or connecting with voters. It seems the BNP high command is not serious about this election.”

When contacted, Dhaka University Chhatra Dal General Secretary Nahiduzzaman Shipon told Dhaka Tribune: “We are observing the current campus environment. Discussions are ongoing regarding certain administrative measures, and resolving these issues is essential. Nevertheless, we have prepared for all aspects of the election.”

Chhatra Dal Central General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir said: “We are working seriously regarding Ducsu and hall union elections. Before announcing our panel, we are carefully monitoring the campus situation to ensure a free and acceptable election. We aim to create an environment where all organizations have equal opportunity and genuine student representation is guaranteed. Our goal is to contest competitively and safeguard students’ interests.” He also confirmed that Chhatra Dal is preparing for Ducsu and other student union elections.

For this year’s Ducsu and hall union elections, a total of 39,775 union voters have been registered, including 20,871 male and 18,902 female students. The final voter list was published on August 12, 2025. In preparation, the university administration is conducting special security checks at six main entrances daily from 6pm to 8am. For the first time, polling centers will be set up outside the halls.

Ducsu elections will be held for 28 positions, including key posts such as vice president (VP), general secretary (GS), and assistant general secretary (AGS). Additionally, four new positions have been introduced: research and publications secretary, career development secretary, health and environment secretary, and human rights and legal affairs secretary. According to the university administration, these posts were added in response to student demands.

On July 29, the DU Senate announced the official election schedule, confirming the Ducsu election on September 9. Various student organizations are already engaged in discussions about potential candidates.