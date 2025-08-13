Thursday, August 14, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Ducsu election: 20 candidates collect nominations till date

Eighjteen nomination papers have also been collected from 18 halls for hall union election

Chief Election Commissioner Prof Dr Mohammad Zashim Uddin speaks regarding the Ducsu election during a press briefing at the Nawab Nabab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 13 Aug 2025, 08:03 PM

Thirteen candidates collected nomination papers on Wednesday for the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) election, bringing the total to 20 so far.

Three of Wednesday’s candidates sought the vice president (VP) post, while the other 10 applied for different positions, said Chief Election Commissioner Prof Dr Mohammad Zashim Uddin, at a press briefing at the Nawab Nabab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building.

He added that seven candidates, including two for the VP post, collected nomination papers on Tuesday. Until now, four candidates submitted their papers. Over the past two days, 18 nomination papers have also been collected from 18 halls for hall union elections.

In response to questions from journalists, the Election Commission said objections from student organizations over the Ducsu VP and treasurer posts had been settled according to constitutional rules, leaving the commission no scope for intervention. No complaints of code of conduct violations have been received against any candidate till now.

