Tarique Rahman pledges unity in governance if BNP wins mandate

BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has pledged that if the party wins the people’s mandate, it will govern the country in a spirit of unity, taking everyone along.

He said, virtually from London: “The interim government and the Election Commission have announced that, Inshallah, after a decade and a half of fascism, national elections will be held in February. To all citizens—men, women, students, youth, and people from all walks of life—I urge you: in the upcoming election, vote for the ‘sheaf of paddy’ and give us the opportunity to build the nation. I want to tell the people of the country—if you vote for the sheaf of paddy, we will build the nation together.”

The remarks came at a discussion titled “Youth Assembly’s Expectations and BNP’s Plans”, jointly organized by Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, Jatiyatabadi Swechhasebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre to mark International Youth Day.

Outlining BNP’s plans to build a technology-oriented youth society, Tarique said: “BNP’s politics is about creating employment opportunities for the future. Our primary political objective is to ensure jobs for the unemployed. Through today’s youth, I appeal to the nation’s young generation—take BNP’s people-oriented and pro-public action plans to every citizen. If the people’s mandate allows BNP to govern, we will implement these plans step by step, Inshallah.”

Highlighting the need to turn population into manpower, he said: “When more than half of a country’s total population is of working age, it creates a demographic dividend. Considering this, our current population can become the main driver of national development. Since most of our population is of working age, we must transform them into skilled manpower.”

He added: “BNP believes that if we can equip the country’s youth with technical and vocational skills, this population will become a blessing for the nation. Alongside technology-based education, we must also help a segment of young people develop sports expertise. We have a plan to revive the ‘Notun Kuri’ program, and introduce a sports category in it. This way, we can identify talented individuals in sports and make sports education a part of the curriculum, establishing sports as a profession.”

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said: “Just as Ziaur Rahman had laid out a three-year plan, we too must create a clear directive to move the country forward. If necessary, we must go to villages, markets, riverbanks, farms, and ports to talk to people, inspire them, and awaken them—this is our task. One speaker mentioned the need for a party that will lead the revolution. The revolution of Tarique Rahman must succeed, and we firmly believe the young generation will make it happen. If we can win people’s hearts and bring them to our side in the election, then, if Tarique Rahman forms the government, its foremost task will be to implement our 31-point agenda.”

Gono Songhoti Andolon’s Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki said: “Bangladesh is now at a historic turning point. Our youth must come forward. We are moving from a fascist system towards a democratic one.”

National Democratic Movement (NDM) Chairman Bobby Hajjaj said: “BNP has taken a firm stand against extortion, taking action and even disciplining many leaders and activists without hesitation.”