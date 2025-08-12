Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Distribution of Ducsu nomination papers begins

The deadline for submitting nomination papers is set for 3:00pm on August 19

File image of Ducsu. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 12 Aug 2025, 12:48 PM

The distribution of nomination papers for the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) and hall union elections began on Tuesday amid a festive atmosphere.

University officials stated that candidates can collect nomination papers until August 18, from 10am to 4pm. The deadline for submitting nomination papers is set for 3pm on August 19.

Candidates must collect and submit nomination papers in person at the office of the Chief Returning Officer, located on the third floor of the university’s Senate Building.

For the hall union elections, candidates are required to collect and submit nomination papers in person from their respective hall returning officers.

According to the Ducsu and Hall Union-2025 Code of Conduct, processions or rallies are prohibited during the collection or submission of nomination papers. Furthermore, no more than five supporters are allowed to accompany a candidate during this process.

Meanwhile, the final voter list for the elections has been published.

The Chief Returning Officer said that if any expelled student or any student accused in a case is found, their name will be removed from the voter list upon submission of appropriate evidence.

 

Topics:

Ducsu
