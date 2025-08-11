Monday, August 11, 2025

Chhatra Dal president: Banned Chhatra League activists destabilizing DU halls

He called on the authorities to ban hidden politics by forming a law

Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam Rakib speaks at the Chhatra Dal council at Sylhet MC College after a 21-year gap on Monday, August 11, 2025. Photo: BSS
Update : 11 Aug 2025, 07:54 PM

Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) President Rakibul Islam Rakib on Monday alleged that activists of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) are still active in Dhaka University halls and are destabilizing the campus.

He made the remarks while inaugurating the Chhatra Dal council at Sylhet MC College, responding to questions from journalists.

“Activists of the banned Chhatra League continue to stay in Dhaka University halls. They are destabilizing the campus through covert politics,” Rakib said.

He urged authorities to take measures, including forming laws, to ban such hidden politics.

Rakib added that Chhatra Dal believes in open politics and is ready to take immediate action if any unwanted situation arises.

The Chhatra Dal council at Sylhet MC College was held after a 21-year hiatus, chaired by Convener Selim Ahmed Sagor. Rakibul Islam Rakib attended as the chief guest.

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL)Chhatra DalDhaka University (DU)
