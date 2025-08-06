Controversy over Shibir exhibition intensifies at DU; Administration's role questioned amidst ongoing protests

A controversy has erupted at Dhaka University (DU) over an exhibition displaying photographs of individuals involved in crimes against humanity, including “war criminals” like Motiur Rahman Nizami and Abdul Quader Mollah, arranged by Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir's DU unit on the anniversary of the student-led July uprising.

The incident has triggered strong condemnations from a broad spectrum of student organizations, former students, and university teachers, who view the display as a disgrace and a challenge to the honour of the Liberation War.

There were multiple face-offs between Shibir and opposing student organizations on Tuesday, too.

While the DU administration engaged in discussions and confirmed the removal of the controversial photos, its handling of the situation has drawn criticism regarding its capability and authority.

Shibir, conversely, maintains its right to continue its program, asserting that the displayed individuals were victims of “judicial killing” and “fascism”.

Although Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal's DU unit leaders did not receive any calls, they strongly condemned and protested against the display of photos of “acknowledged Razakars” and the late Salahuddin Quader Chowdhury at TSC premises through a statement on Tuesday.

Additionally, Dhaka University Film Society screened "Hangor Nodi Grenade" directed by Chashi Nazrul Islam, on Tuesday at TSC, remembering the Liberation War.

Rokunuzzaman Toha, president of the organization, told Dhaka Tribune that, let it be 71's Liberation War or 24's mass uprising, those who oppose the liberation struggle of this country are totally unwelcome to the people of Bangladesh.

DU administration and student organization's statements

The University of Dhaka administration confirmed that they held a discussion with Shibir representatives following prior discussions with a group of student organizations, including Bangladesh Democratic Student Council, Revolutionary Student Unity, Bangladesh Chhatra Union, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BSL-JSD Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal Student Wing), Ganotantrik Chhatra Council and Socialist Student Front.

The administration stated it removed photographs of all war criminals from the exhibition after protests from general students and active student organizations.

The proctor of DU, Saifuddin Ahmed, clarified that while the proctorial body held discussions with Shibir and requested them to close the exhibition, it did not issue any formal order and does not have the authority to enforce its closure, as the TSC (Teacher-Student Centre) falls under the jurisdiction of its director.

He emphasized that closing the exhibition was "solely their (Shibir's) decision," as Shibir members are also university students.

The proctor further claimed that as soon as the issue became controversial, the proctorial body resolved it by removing the controversial photos.

However, not all student groups agreed that the issue was fully resolved. Nuzia Hasin Rasha, president of Revolutionary Student Unity DU unit, and Maeen Ahmed, general secretary of Bangladesh Student Union DU unit, confirmed their continued fixation on their demands and intent to visit the proctor's office on Wednesday, to Dhaka Tribune.

Abdul Kader, convener of DU BDSC, while agreeing with the administration's decision, warned against the administration playing a silent role, referencing past incidents of BCL controlling the administration.

He told Dhaka Tribune that such a situation is "totally unwanted" and they "will prevent this at any cost".

Shibir's DU unit president, SM Farhad, confirmed that they intend to continue their program, citing the absence of an official statement from the administration to close the exhibition and their claim of pre-booking the venue a year in advance.

He added that they have academic programs from now on and have already invited guests, making it really tough to close the exhibition.

Former students and university teachers' network protest

Some of Dhaka University's former students have published a statement protesting against displaying Razakar's photos and names at TSC on the anniversary of the July uprising.

University Teachers' Network, a platform comprised of university teachers who have been active in several movements, following their formation, has issued a statement on Wednesday, condemning Shibir for displaying the photos of identified mass murderers at TSC on the anniversary of the July mass uprising, and demanded an apology from the organization.

The platform further demanded the resignation of the proctor, arguing that the proctor has shown his incapability on a day like the July uprising.

"Just as the administration has the responsibility to ensure university security, protecting the honour of the Liberation War is equally their constitutional duty. They have once again failed to fulfill that responsibility," read the written statement, citing several incidents on campus from last August like Tofazzal and Shahriar Alam Shammo murder, removal of the graffiti of Sheikh Hasina, Mongol-Shovajatra fire incident, and no replies from the government despite several complaints of sexual harassment, the platform claimed that the university administration has failed to maintain their responsibilities

Tuesday's incidents

The initial confrontations occurred around 7:30pm on Tuesday, coinciding with the anniversary of the student-led July uprising. Shibir and other student organizations protested against each other following the removal of war criminals’ photos from an exhibition at TSC.

Leftist student organizations also called for a torch procession later in the evening, leading to another face-off at TSC.

Debates had been ongoing on social media regarding the appropriateness of including photos of Razakars like Motiur Rahman Nizami in an exhibition on the July uprising anniversary.

Around 7pm, general students, leftist organizations, and the BDSC DU unit gathered at the exhibition and called upon the proctorial body to remove the controversial photos and names.

These groups claimed that the university administration initially stated they were unaware of the photos.

Abdul Kader, convener of BDSC DU unit, also highlighted that the university had allowed stakeholders, including Shibir, to enter the premises for their program on July 14, despite earlier statements that entrances would be sealed.

A group of student organizations from DU demanded the immediate shutdown of Shibir's event, the removal of war criminals' photographs, a public apology from Islami Chhatra Shibir, an assurance that such activities would not occur again, and an explanation from the university administration regarding how such an incident transpired.

The signatory organizations included Bangladesh Democratic Student Council, Revolutionary Student Unity, Bangladesh Chhatra Union, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BSL-JSD Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal Student Wing), Ganotantrik Chhatra Council and Socialist Student Front.