Fakhrul: BNP’s 31-point vision to be implemented through reforms

'We will establish a state based on equality, human values, and dignity,' said BNP secretary general

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a pre-rally gathering. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 06 Aug 2025, 07:38 PM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the 31-point vision of acting chairman Tarique Rahman is going to be implemented through reforms, and the date of the next election will be announced very soon, as the July declaration has already been made.

He made the remarks on Wednesday, at a brief rally prior to the BNP’s victory procession marking the anniversary of the mass uprising.

Mirza Fakhrul said that they first began their movement under the leadership of Khaleda Zia and later under the leadership of Tarique Rahman. “We have been imprisoned, tortured and persecuted. But we have never bowed down. We have continued the struggle and kept moving forward. Despite facing endless persecution, BNP leaders and activists did not back down, nor did they ever bow their heads. We want to build a happy and prosperous Bangladesh.”

Expressing gratitude to the army for their role in the victory of the July 24 uprising, he said: “I extend sincere thanks and gratitude to the people of the country, political parties, students, and patriotic members of the armed forces. With their support, we have achieved this victory.”

The BNP secretary general added: “I thank our leader Tarique Rahman on behalf of everyone. He led us and showed us the path to freedom.”

Addressing party leaders and activists, he said: “Let us pledge today to build a truly happy and prosperous Bangladesh. The dream of the proclaimer of our independence- president Ziaur Rahman- was a prosperous nation. We will build that prosperous Bangladesh. We will establish a state based on equality, human values, and dignity. We will stand tall on the world stage.”

