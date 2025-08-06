Tarique: No one is safe without democracy, rule of law in the country

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Wednesday said no one is safe if there is no democracy and rule of law in the country.

"If there is no democracy and rule of law in the country, neither women nor men, neither minorities nor majorities, none of us are safe. Only democracy and the rule of law can ensure the safety of the people," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a victory rally held at the BNP's central office in Naya Paltan in Dhaka.

BNP organized the victory rally marking the anniversary of the fall of Awami fascism and the victory of students and the people on August 5, 2024.

Tarique Rahman added: "For this reason, to ensure democracy and the rule of law in the country and to establish the authority of the state and the government, we must properly apply and practise our democratic political rights, which were achieved in exchange of blood of thousands of martyrs."

Mentioning the persecution and oppression carried out by the fascist Awami League, the BNP acting chairman said: "Regardless of which political party you are a member of, we must remember that during the fascist rule, none of us were safe.”

He added: “Our right to vote was taken away, all our democratic political rights were taken away, and the entire Bangladesh was turned into a barbaric prison and Aynaghor."

Urging everyone to remain united for the national interest, he said: "We will have different opinions on various issues. But there will be discussions to resolve those differences. However, for the national interest, we all need to remain united.”

He added: “Because, I believe that religion, philosophy, and opinions are personal, but the state belongs to all of us."

Calling on all citizens of the country to be vigilant about their rights, he said: "The time has come for you as a citizen, to make a decision to establish your own rights, to ensure the safety of your family and for a safe Bangladesh for the present and future generations."

Tarique Rahman said that if the BNP is given the responsibility of running the state, his party will work for the welfare of the people through the implementation of a 31-point plan.

He said: "If we get the responsibility of running the state through the people's vote, our party has already presented a 31-point blueprint to the people on what kind of state, government, and politics BNP will promote.”

He added: “BNP needs the support and cooperation of the people to implement all these programs for the welfare of the country and its citizens."

Later, Tarique Rahman wished the victory rally a massive success.