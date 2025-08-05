BNP welcomes July Declaration, election announcement

BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed has said the chief adviser has made two significant announcements, one being the July Declaration and the other the announcement of the election timeline in his address to the nation, noting that his party welcomes both.

He made the statement on Tuesday night in an initial response to the developments to journalists in Gulshan.

“We are committed to granting the declarations made in the July Declaration formal recognition at both the state and constitutional levels. We have made such commitments before as well," Salahuddin added.