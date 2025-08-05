Tuesday, August 05, 2025

BNP welcomes July Declaration, election announcement

The BNP is committed to granting the declarations in the July Declaration formal recognition at both the state and constitutional levels, says Salahuddin Ahmed

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 05 Aug 2025, 09:48 PM

BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed has said the chief adviser has made two significant announcements, one being the July Declaration and the other the announcement of the election timeline in his address to the nation, noting that his party welcomes both.

He made the statement on Tuesday night in an initial response to the developments to journalists in Gulshan.

“We are committed to granting the declarations made in the July Declaration formal recognition at both the state and constitutional levels. We have made such commitments before as well," Salahuddin added. 

 

Topics:

BNPRevolution 2024Salahuddin Ahmed
