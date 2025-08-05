Jahangirnagar University expels 64 students, cancels certificates of 73

Jahangirnagar University (JU) has expelled 64 current students and cancelled the certificates of 73 former students for their alleged involvement in attacks on demonstrators during the anti-discrimination student movement between July 14 and 17 last year.

Vice Chancellor Prof Kamrul Ahsan confirmed the matter on Tuesday morning. The decision was made at a Syndicate meeting held at around 4am on Monday night.

The university authorities said all those involved were affiliated with the banned student organization, Chhatra League.

At a briefing following the meeting, VC Prof Kamrul Ahsan said a total of 229 students were accused of being involved in the attacks during last year’s movement in July — among them, 99 were former students and 130 were still enrolled at the university.

Of the 130 current students, 64 have been permanently expelled based on the severity of their offenses, 37 have been suspended for two years, eight for one year, and one student for six months. Following further investigation, 20 accused students have been acquitted.

Prof Abdur Rob, treasurer of the university and convener of the advanced investigation committee, said of the 99 former students, certificates of 73 have been cancelled and six suspended for two years. Twenty others have been cleared of charges due to lack of evidence.

“Those acquitted were not found to have been involved in the attacks. We also found no indirect evidence or any visual footage linking them to the incident,” he added.