Law adviser slams Hasina’s rule, claims she lacked understanding of state concept

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul on Monday strongly criticised former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule, claiming that she even lacked a proper understanding of the concept of the State.

“People were denied their right to vote, yet she confidently repeated lies,” he said.

Speaking as the chief guest at a seminar titled "July Uprising Day 2025" organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the Foreign Service Academy, Dr Nazrul emphasized the importance of state reform as a means of honouring the sacrifices of those who fought for changes.

“True respect for those who gave their lives, were injured, or live in hardship can only be shown if we take Bangladesh to a better place through state reforms,” he said.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam, Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Md Nazrul Islam and Director General (Public Diplomacy) Shah Asif Rahman also spoke at the event.

A one-minute silence was observed in memory of the martyrs of the July Uprising.

Adviser Nazrul highlighted the courage of those who participated in the uprising, stating: “Every individual who took part knew they were risking their lives. People from all walks of life came together to topple a fascist system.”

He accused Sheikh Hasina’s government of setting new records in electoral fraud.

“She has surpassed all previous limits in vote-rigging,” the law adviser said.

Referring to a controversial statement reportedly made by former Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Adviser Nazrul questioned: “Which foreign minister in the world talks about ‘husband-wife’ relations? Who did you mean by ‘husband’—Bangladesh?”

He accused Hasina of undermining the country’s foreign policy and disrespecting its people through "looting, torture, enforced disappearances and murder."

Adviser Hossain said the July Uprising was not just a political event but a triumph of courage, unity, and the will of the people.

“This uprising stands as a symbol of sacrifice and collective strength, marking a new beginning for the nation and serving as a guide for future democratic movements,” he said.

Adviser Hossain said the uprising played a key role in fostering youth leadership and establishing justice. “It is not a one-time event but an ongoing source of inspirations.”

Hossain emphasized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' responsibility in preserving the spirit of the July Uprising.

“We are working to strengthen relations with allied countries, mend ties with adversaries and open new avenues for economic and technical cooperation,” he said.

He highlighted the ministry’s successes in bilateral, multilateral and regional diplomacy and called on diplomats to serve as guardians of peace and the nation's global image.

“Let us pledge today to fulfill our duties with renewed dedication. In the spirit of July, let us elevate Bangladesh’s stature in the world,” Hossain said.

He shared a hopeful vision for the nation’s future, noting that Bangladesh must become a merit-based, just society—free of discrimination and poverty—an example for others to follow. "That is our aspiration.”