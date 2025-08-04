Tarique: BNP must earn people’s trust to lead

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Monday urged his party leaders and activists, including those from Jubo Dal, to uphold public trust and confidence to emerge as true leaders.

“Uphold the trust of people. Remember, if people accept you, you are a leader. If they reject you, you are not,” he said while virtually addressing a discussion arranged by Jubo Dal, the youth wing of BNP, in the capital.

The discussion, titled "Anti-Fascist Movement and My Unspoken Words," was held at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), marking the anniversary of the 2024 July uprising.

Tarique called upon all pro-BNP forces, regardless of whether they belong to Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal, Swechhasebak Dal, Mohila Dal, or the party’s lawyers' forum, to reach out to people with BNP’s programs and vision.

“All our political programs are designed for the welfare of the general people….. if you believe in the ideology of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman and have accepted Khaleda Zia as your leader, it’s your responsibility to raise these visions before the people because the public verdict matters most,” he said.

"We need the support of people. We need the cooperation of the people to implement these plans designed for the people," said the BNP leader.

Focusing on the role of Jubo Dal during the anti-fascism movement, Tarique said even amid brutal crackdowns by the fascist regime, Jubo Dal did not back off or leave the streets. As many as 78 leaders and activists of Jubo Dal sacrificed their lives alone during the July uprising.

“It was possible because people stood by you, because they trusted you. So, keep up this public trust in you,” he said.

Outlining his party’s future plans, Tarique pledged initiatives in employment, healthcare and environmental sustainability, if BNP is elected to power.

He said international language courses would be introduced for unemployed youth and school students to enhance prospects for overseas employment.

Primary healthcare services would be ensured, with a plan to employ 80% of primary healthcare workers from women, he added.

“If elected, our goal is to plant around 300 to 320 million trees over the next five years,” said Tarique Rahman.

A video documentary highlighting the 2024 mass uprising and anti-government movements during the Sheikh Hasina regime was also screened at the event.