NCP launches 24-point manifesto for ‘Second Republic'

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has announced a 24-point manifesto centered on the vision of a "Second Republic" and comprehensive democratic transformation, following the conclusion of its month-long "Road March" across all 64 districts.

Acknowledging its current limitations in fundamentally transforming the system and preventing a resurgence of fascism, the party expressed optimism about rebuilding the country on new foundations.

Party Convener Nahid Islam referenced speeches delivered throughout the road march, saying that although the autocrat has fallen, the NCP has yet to dismantle the fascist system itself. “After one year of the uprising, we have come to tell you about our limitations and failures too,” he said.

Nahid made these remarks during the manifesto launch event, held at 4pm on Sunday at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka, where leaders and supporters from across the country gathered in large numbers.

Reflecting on the events of August 3 last year—the day the one-point demand for the fall of the government was first raised—Nahid reaffirmed the party’s resolve to recalibrate its course. He said that, after acknowledging their shortcomings, the party has returned to the same location to renew its commitment and take an oath for a "New Bangladesh."

He emphasized that the one-point demand was not introduced by any single individual, party, or group, but rather emerged from the will of the people of Bangladesh.

Akhter Hossain, the party’s member secretary, pledged that the NCP would hold itself accountable in its political journey. He further demanded a clear constitutional and legal framework for the July Declaration to ensure that it is not rendered symbolic or forgotten.

Other senior leaders, including Hasnat Abdullah, chief organizer – South; Sarjis Alam, chief organizer – North; Nasiruddin Patwary, chief coordinator; Ariful Islam Adeeb, senior joint convener; Tasnim Jara, senior joint member secretary; and Samantha Sharmin, senior joint convener; also addressed the gathering.

The NCP’s manifesto lays out a detailed 24-point plan for a “New Bangladesh” and the establishment of a “Second Republic.”

According to the party’s written statement, the NCP was founded on February 28 in response to the people’s aspiration to uproot the entrenched fascist system permeating both state and society. The party claims that its past victories against the fascist regime were made possible by the sacrifices of students, workers, and ordinary citizens, unified by the demand to abolish the old system and usher in a new political era.

The manifesto proposes the drafting of a new constitution through a Constituent Assembly, aiming to establish an equitable, inclusive, democratic, and welfare-oriented republic that eliminates dictatorship, dynastic politics, and fascist tendencies. It envisions a system where power is balanced across the legislative, executive, and judicial branches. The party also pledges full state recognition for the martyrs of the July mass uprising, justice for victims of past atrocities—including genocide, mass killings, and extrajudicial executions—and rehabilitation for the injured.

Reforming state institutions to ensure neutrality, public orientation, and participatory governance is a major priority. This includes overhauling the Election Commission and minimizing the role of black money in politics. The judiciary, under the NCP’s vision, will be independent, justice-oriented, and modernized to reflect international human rights standards, with digitized systems and free legal aid for the underprivileged.

The party also promises an administration free from political interference, a merit-based civil service, robust anti-corruption mechanisms, and the introduction of a whistleblower protection law. Law enforcement agencies would undergo comprehensive reform, including the dissolution of RAB, implementation of body cameras, and community policing. Village Parliaments will be introduced to decentralize governance and enhance public participation in development planning.

NCP guarantees full press freedom, reform of the Press Council, prevention of media monopolies, and protection against political misuse of media. It also pledges to foster a strong civil society. In healthcare, the party promises universal access, GPS-enabled ambulances, an electronic health record system, and prioritized mental healthcare. Education reforms will aim to build a knowledge-based society through increased funding, emphasis on STEM fields, and harmonization across educational streams.

The manifesto outlines a long-term agenda for research and innovation, including 50-year projects in AI and biotechnology, modern laboratory infrastructure, and cybersecurity frameworks. On social issues, the NCP calls for the protection of religious, ethnic, and cultural diversity, women’s empowerment—including 100 reserved parliamentary seats—and recognition of housework in GDP calculations.

Economically, the NCP favors a human-centered and welfare-driven development model that ensures competition, access to basic services, and environmental sustainability. It aims to combat youth unemployment through diversified industrial policies, support for young entrepreneurs, and transparent recruitment. Trade diversification and industrial policy reforms will focus on boosting exports beyond the garment sector, while agriculture policy will support food sovereignty, fair prices, climate resilience, and pesticide-free production.

Workers’ and farmers’ rights feature prominently in the manifesto, with proposed minimum wage reforms, a Permanent Labor Commission, modernized labor laws, and crop insurance. The party also emphasizes public ownership and sustainable management of national resources, including minerals, energy, and biodiversity, with particular attention to marine and coastal ecosystems.

Urban planning will be oriented toward pollution reduction, improved public transport, water security, and affordable housing. Climate policy includes green technology adoption, strict laws against illegal extraction, and protective infrastructure for coastal regions. For expatriate Bangladeshis, the NCP promises healthcare, welfare services, safe remittance systems, voting rights, and investment opportunities.

In foreign affairs, the NCP will prioritize national sovereignty and resist external interference, advocating for an end to border killings, equitable water-sharing, and a lasting solution to the Rohingya crisis. Finally, the party’s national defense strategy envisions a "public defense" philosophy with modern air defense, drone technology, submarine capabilities, and second-strike deterrence capacity.