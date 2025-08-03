Sunday, August 03, 2025

Hasnat tells NCP activists not to back down if obstructed

'If anyone even dares to threaten an NCP activist, we will respond politically,' warns Hasnat Abdullah

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 03 Aug 2025, 07:35 PM

Hasnat Abdullah, the chief organizer (southern region) of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has alleged that NCP activists are being obstructed in various areas, urging them not to retreat if faced with resistance.

He made the call on Sunday at a rally at the Central Shaheed Minar, where the NCP declared its “Manifesto for a New Bangladesh.”

Hasnat said: “We have been speaking for a year. Now it is time to act. Our convenor and member secretary will provide the next directives, and we will build a new Bangladesh accordingly.”

Addressing NCP activists, he added: “If anyone tries to intimidate or stop you, do not back down. We are aware that NCP activists are facing obstruction in many places.”

He warned: “From Teknaf to Tetulia, from Rupsha to Paturia—if anyone even dares to threaten an NCP activist, we will respond politically. Our convenor and member secretary will guide us further, and we will carry out those directives, even if it costs our lives.”

Topics:

Hasnat AbdullahNational Citizen Party
