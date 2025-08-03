Chhatra Dal pledges 9-point charter to fulfil student-public aspirations

Chhatra Dal has announced a nine-point charter of pledges aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of the student-public who took part in the historic July mass uprising of 2024.
The pledges were announced at a rally held on Sunday in Dhaka’s Shahbagh, marking the anniversary of the uprising.
The nine pledges are as follows:
- Chhatra Dal will play an active role in the permanent elimination of hateful practices such as torture in guest rooms, the culture of "gonoroom", forced participation in political programs in educational institutions, and torture of students due to political differences. It will also work to prevent all forms of criminal activities.
- The student organization will take necessary steps to ensure safe accommodation, nutritious food, livable rooms, and a study-friendly environment for students on campuses and residential halls through administrative measures.
- Every leader and activist of Chhatra Dal will remain dedicated to building a welfare-oriented, tolerant, liberal, and democratic state based on equality, human dignity, and social justice for all Bangladeshi citizens regardless of religion, caste, ethnicity, or gender. It will take strong initiatives to ensure equal participation of women in education and all stages of state-building, and to ensure a safe environment for women in education and workplaces.
- To ensure independence, sovereignty, protection of national interests, and national unity, Chhatra Dal will take appropriate steps to formulate a universal, Bangladesh-centric education policy and curriculum by incorporating communal harmony, anti-hegemonic and anti-fascist ideals.
- To reduce unemployment, the student wing of BNP will take strong initiatives to introduce a skills-oriented and technology-based education system under the state. At the same time, it will play an active role in preventing question leaks in all types of academic and job examinations and in making these exam systems free from corruption and fraud to ensure equal opportunities for all students.
- Chhatra Dal will take a leading role in creating drug-free campuses and a drug-free society.
- It will build social and cultural movements to promote cultural practices aligned with the spirit of Bangladeshi nationalism and the historical significance of the anti-British movement, the Language Movement, the Liberation War, 1969, November 7 of 1975, 1990, and the 2024 mass uprising.
- The student organization will play a strong role in ensuring regular student union elections in all colleges and universities to establish students’ rights in educational institutions.
- Chhatra Dal will always remain vocal so that hateful fascism or autocracy can never again obstruct the democratic progress of Bangladesh. It will work continuously with the student-public to build a truly democratic Bangladesh by ensuring freedom of expression, human rights, voting rights, and the independence and autonomy of all democratic institutions.