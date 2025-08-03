Rakib: No one in Bangladesh has power to suppress Chhatra Dal

Rakibul Islam Rakib, president of the Chhatra Dal, has said that no one in Bangladesh has the power to stop the organization.

“Those who want to destabilize the country — the Chhatra Dal can uproot such conspirators if we choose to,” Rakibul said at the beginning of a rally organized by the Chhatra Dal at Dhaka's Shahbagh on Sunday to mark the anniversary of the July uprising.

“Chhatra Dal always promotes peace and harmony.”

He added: “We risked our lives fighting against autocratic powers in the past. Our leaders and activists have faced imprisonment, torture, enforced disappearance, and even death. Today we have gathered here to commemorate the anniversary of the July uprising.”

“If our organizational guardian Tarique Rahman gives the order, Chhatra Dal activists can bring the entire country to a standstill,” he said.

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the rally virtually.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is attending the event as the special guest. Other central BNP leaders are also expected to speak.

Former Chhatra Dal president Kazi Rawnakul Islam and former general secretary Iqbal Hossain Shyamal, along with other former leaders of the BNP student wing, have also joined.

The rally, presided over by Chhatra Dal President Rakibul, is being conducted by Chhatra Dal General Secretary Nasir Uddin.