Saturday, August 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Chhatra Dal gives 6 directives to activists regarding Sunday rally

JCD President Rakibul Islam Rakib and General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir gave these instructions to the leaders and activists of all units

Logo of Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chatradal. Photo: Collected
Update : 02 Aug 2025, 05:27 PM

Jatiyotabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) have given six instructions to its leaders and activists regarding the previously announced student rally of the student organization of BNP on Sunday.

The instructions state that no banners, festoons or placards can be brought to the rally, said a press release issued on Friday. 

Personal showdowns or processions in attending the rally have been prohibited.

All units must mandatorily remain at the places designated by the center from the beginning to the end of the rally. 

Emergency vehicles must be supported in the area from Kantaban intersection to Hotel Intercontinental. 

No unit's vehicles will be allowed to enter Dhaka University.

The rally venue should be left only after cleaning the designated area.

JCD President Rakibul Islam Rakib and General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir gave these instructions to the leaders and activists of all units. 

They also urged them to follow the instructions to make the program a success.

Topics:

Chhatra Dal
Read More

DMP urges public to avoid Shahbagh, Shaheed Minar, Suhrawardy Udyan Sunday

Chhatra Dal changes rally venue at NCP’s request

Tension brews over Chhatra Dal, NCP Aug 3 rally plans at Shaheed Minar

JnU students protest recent communal, mob attacks

Salahuddin calls for documenting July uprising while memories are fresh

Chhatra Dal stages torch procession

Latest News

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain resigns as MD of Southeast Bank

Hafizuddin: It’s painful to see 1971 sacrifices questioned

Adviser: Deal information to be made public with US’ consent

Two new Covid cases reported in 24hrs

foodpanda expands healthcare support for delivery partners

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x