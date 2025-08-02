Khasru: No scope to amend constitution outside parliament

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Saturday said any amendment to the constitution must be done in the parliament.

"There is no scope for constitutional amendments outside it (parliament)," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a memorial meeting marking the fifth death anniversary of former BNP vice chairman Abdul Mannan held at the ICMAB auditorium in Nilkhet in the city.

The veteran BNP leader said: "Discussions regarding constitutional amendment are still ongoing. If any amendments are to be made to the constitution, they must be done through parliament. Every party must seek a mandate from the people for such changes, and these must occur within the parliamentary framework."

"Those who are attempting to obstruct Bangladesh's future democratic process and disrupt elections do not believe in democracy. They also do not believe in the parliamentary system. They themselves don't know what method they will pursue," he observed.

Emphasizing the urgent need for a change in political culture, Amir Khasru said: "No matter how many reforms we undertake, it will be futile if we cannot change our political culture. No reform will work. We must respect others' opinions and be tolerant. Only through this, we can unitedly advance the country. Unity is required for Bangladesh's national interest and we must forge that unity."

Regarding the current state of unity, he further said: "Many are saying that the unity among the parties has dissolved after the July uprising. I, however, see no disunity. Every party will have its own philosophy and ideas. We will agree where we can, and the rest must be taken to the people. The people are the owners. It must be presented to them, and their decisions must be passed in parliament."