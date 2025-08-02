Saturday, August 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Khasru: No scope to amend constitution outside parliament

Every party must seek a mandate from people for changes and must occur within parliamentary framework, said Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury

File image of Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 Aug 2025, 05:17 PM

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Saturday said any amendment to the constitution must be done in the parliament. 

"There is no scope for constitutional amendments outside it (parliament)," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a memorial meeting marking the fifth death anniversary of former BNP vice chairman Abdul Mannan held at the ICMAB auditorium in Nilkhet in the city.

The veteran BNP leader said: "Discussions regarding constitutional amendment are still ongoing. If any amendments are to be made to the constitution, they must be done through parliament. Every party must seek a mandate from the people for such changes, and these must occur within the parliamentary framework."

"Those who are attempting to obstruct Bangladesh's future democratic process and disrupt elections do not believe in democracy. They also do not believe in the parliamentary system. They themselves don't know what method they will pursue," he observed. 

Emphasizing the urgent need for a change in political culture, Amir Khasru said: "No matter how many reforms we undertake, it will be futile if we cannot change our political culture. No reform will work. We must respect others' opinions and be tolerant. Only through this, we can unitedly advance the country. Unity is required for Bangladesh's national interest and we must forge that unity."

Regarding the current state of unity, he further said: "Many are saying that the unity among the parties has dissolved after the July uprising. I, however, see no disunity. Every party will have its own philosophy and ideas. We will agree where we can, and the rest must be taken to the people. The people are the owners. It must be presented to them, and their decisions must be passed in parliament."

Topics:

Amir Khasru Mahmud ChowdhuryBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
Read More

Khasru terms US tariff cut on Bangladeshi products a satisfactory development

July Charter to be signed soon, hopes BNP's Salahuddin

Tarique urges all to stay vigilant against extremism, fascism

Salahuddin: July Charter a social contract, no party to break this agreement

Fakhrul: Don't create such a situation that gives Hasina a chance to return

Tarique Rahman: Interim govt fails to show prudence in setting priorities

Latest News

DMP urges public to avoid Shahbagh, Shaheed Minar, Suhrawardy Udyan Sunday

Sunday rally: Chhatra Dal apologizes to Dhaka residents

PHQ: No female officer named Sumaiya Zafrin in Bangladesh Police

Rizwana: ICJ's advisory opinion to strengthen moral grounds for global climate policy reform

Sakhawat: Some owners use factories for money laundering

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x