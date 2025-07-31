Will Khaleda Zia contest the upcoming election?

Speculation is mounting in political circles over whether BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia will contest the upcoming parliamentary election.

After a long period of illness, Khaleda Zia’s health has reportedly improved, raising hopes among BNP leaders and activists that she may participate in the next general election.

BNP Vice-Chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo hinted at this possibility on Wednesday, saying: “Begum Khaleda Zia is now in much better health compared to before. She will participate in the upcoming national election.”

Political analysts believe that Khaleda Zia’s participation would carry significant implications not only for the BNP but for the entire political landscape.

Currently residing at her Gulshan residence Firoza and undergoing regular medical treatment, party insiders say discussions are ongoing about nominating her, taking into account both the prevailing political climate and legal considerations.

If she runs for office, they believe it will greatly inspire BNP supporters and help reorganize the party.

Speaking to local journalists in Feni after an event, Mintoo added: “If the election is held within December, I hope our leader, Madam (Khaleda Zia), will contest [the election]. Inshallah, she is now relatively well. Therefore, we in Feni have no concerns about the election.”

Meanwhile, following a meeting in London between BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, it was announced that the national election will be held within February next year.

Although the Election Commission has yet to fix a final date, political sources suggest that the chief adviser may formally announce the schedule anytime after August 5.

Based on Yunus’s February target, the BNP has already begun election preparations, including discussions on candidates and an initial shortlisting process.

Party sources indicate that if Khaleda Zia decides to contest the election, she may do so from the Dhaka-17 constituency.

From 2007, under the caretaker government, till the end of the Awami League regime, a total of 37 cases were filed against Khaleda Zia.

In the high-profile Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case, a Dhaka court sentenced her to five years in prison on February 8, 2018. Later, the High Court extended her sentence to 10 years.

On March 25, 2020, the then-Awami League government granted her conditional release for medical treatment at home, barring her from political activity or travelling abroad for treatment.

Following the fall of the Awami League government on August 5, 2024, the president issued an executive order granting her full release.

Gradually, as court hearings concluded, she was acquitted of all charges, leaving no convictions or active cases against her.

According to legal experts, with all cases cleared, there are no longer any legal barriers preventing her from contesting elections.

However, the final decision rests on Khaleda Zia and her party leadership.

BNP insiders say Khaleda Zia has been suffering from multiple chronic illnesses, including liver cirrhosis, heart disease, kidney complications, diabetes, and arthritis.

She has been hospitalized several times in recent months. Most recently, on July 25, she was rushed to hospital due to sudden health complications.

Doctors have since stabilized her condition, though she is yet to fully recover.

Shamsuddin Didar, a member of Khaleda Zia’s press wing, stated: “Madam’s health condition is currently stable. Whether she will contest the election entirely depends on her decision. If she remains healthy, she may choose to run.”

Historically, Khaleda Zia has never lost an election.

From 1991 to 2001, she contested five seats in three consecutive parliamentary elections and won all of them, becoming Bangladesh’s first female prime minister in 1991.

In the 2008 general election, she won from Bogra-6, Bogra-7, and Feni-1 constituencies.

The BNP boycotted the 2014 election, and in 2018 she was barred from contesting due to a corruption conviction upheld by the Supreme Court.

The BNP also boycotted the 2024 election, meaning Khaleda Zia has been absent from the last three national elections.

Analysts say her electoral record underscores her enduring popularity and political relevance.