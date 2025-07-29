Nahid says July charter must be basis of next election

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam on Tuesday said that a July charter and declaration must be issued by August 5 and that the charter must serve as the basis for the next national election, stressing that there can be “no alternative.”

Speaking at a street rally in Gazipur city, part of the party’s “July March to Rebuild the Nation” campaign, he said: “We clearly state that by August 5, the interim government must begin implementing the July charter. Only then will we celebrate one year of the historic mass uprising and national rebirth.”

Nahid criticized the government for only releasing a draft of the charter instead of enacting it. “Talking about reform is not enough; we need a national consensus on its implementation,” he added.

He praised Gazipur’s madrasa students and Islamic scholars for their resistance during last year’s July uprising, saying their participation had been key in expelling what he described as a fascist regime.

The NCP dreamt of a new Bangladesh, a new Gazipur, which would be a stronghold of the party, Nahid said.

“Even after the 1990 mass uprising, political parties betrayed the people. An electoral framework was drafted back then, too, but no party adhered to it. This time, we will not allow another chance for deception. The upcoming election must be based on the July charter, and the elected government will be obligated to implement it.”

He accused Awami League leader and former Gazipur mayor Jahangir Alam of corruption and violence, saying: “During the mass uprising, we resisted Jahangir. We did not allow this criminal to enter Gazipur; we expelled him from the city.”

“Unfortunately, some of the autocrat’s allies still remain in Gazipur. They, too, will be driven out,” Nahid added.